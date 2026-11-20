Niron Magnetics and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey reveal a $1.8 billion permanent magnet manufacturing campus in Dothan, set to create 700 high-wage jobs by 2033.

Niron Magnetics and Governor Kay Ivey officially announced a transformative $1.8 billion manufacturing campus in Dothan, Alabama, on Friday morning. The Minneapolis-based technology firm will construct a massive 1.6 million-square-foot facility at the Westgate Super Site industrial park. This historic investment is projected to create 700 high-wage positions for the local workforce within five years. These new jobs are expected to offer competitive compensation, with salaries reaching approximately $35 per hour. The announcement marks a significant turning point for the Wiregrass region and Alabama as a whole.

Governor Ivey emphasized that the project solidifies Alabama's position as a premier destination for global industries. She stated that Niron Magnetics is proving the state is second to none when competing for transformative businesses. The investment represents the largest single-phase industrial commitment in Dothan's history. This distinction holds even when comparing the project to Sony's multi-phase development from the 1970s. Mayor Mark Saliba described the initiative as transformational for families building stable futures in the area.

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Niron Magnetics has established a clear developmental timeline for the Dothan operations, with construction scheduled to begin in 2028. The facility is expected to reach full production capacity by 2029. At that point, the plant will manufacture 10,000 tons of permanent magnets annually. These magnets are distinct because they are produced without rare earth elements. The company utilizes a proprietary iron nitride technology instead of conventional methods.

The production model relies on abundant domestic materials to offer a sustainable alternative to neodymium-based magnets. This approach offers a secure and independent supply chain for critical industrial needs. Niron Magnetics aims to reduce reliance on imported rare earth materials to strengthen American technological independence. The technology produced at the facility supports vital sectors including artificial intelligence infrastructure. It also serves the electric vehicle, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics markets.

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The selection of Dothan was the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by Niron Magnetics leadership. CEO Jonathan Rowntree stated that the company considered potential sites across 22 different states before deciding on Alabama. The final choice was driven by the region's infrastructure, available land at the 446-acre Westgate site, and state incentives. Rowntree expressed pride in establishing Alabama as the home for high-volume manufacturing of rare-earth-free magnets. He highlighted the company's eagerness to grow alongside the local community.

The development of the Westgate Super Site involved a collaborative partnership between Dothan, Houston County, and local economic organizations. This local effort was bolstered by state support through Alabama's SEEDS and Growing Alabama programs. These initiatives are designed to attract and retain major industrial investments in the region. While the Dothan campus is the company's largest industrial commitment to date, it is not their only expansion. Niron Magnetics also plans to open its first full-scale pilot plant in Sartell, Minnesota, in 2027. This dual-state approach underscores the company's aggressive growth strategy and confidence in its technology.

Local leaders have characterized this specific project as the largest industrial investment in the history of the area. Mayor Saliba asserted that this manufacturing capability is essential for national security interests. He noted that the technology will strengthen America's supply chain and overall national security. The project allows families to build stable futures using state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. The announcement has generated significant excitement among local officials and residents alike. The event took place at the Dothan Opera House, drawing attention from state and national observers. The facility is poised to deliver substantial strategic benefits to the United States through its innovative output.