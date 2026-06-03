Nippon Dynawave workers to receive full pay through Aug. 8 after Longview disaster

Workers at Nippon Dynawave Packaging’s Longview facility who have been told not to report to work because of operational impacts from a recent incident will con

Authorities are still looking into what caused the catastrophic failure of a large white liquor tank at the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview, Wash. on May 26.

Workers at Nippon Dynawave Packaging’s Longview facility who have been told not to report to work because of operational impacts from a recent incident will continue to receive full pay through at least Aug. 8, 2026, according to an update from the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union. The union said the update comes as recovery, assessment, and limited operational activities continue at the mill following what it called a “tragic incident.

”The incident occurred on May 26, 2026, at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill in Longview, Washington. A massive storage tank containing “white liquor,” a highly caustic chemical solution used in the paper-making process, ruptured and imploded during the early morning hours. The tank, which was estimated to be roughly two-thirds full and capable of holding up to 900,000 gallons of the chemical mixture, released a large volume of hazardous material and caused extensive structural damage at the facility.

Emergency responders, hazardous materials teams, and environmental agencies were quickly deployed to the scene. The incident became one of the deadliest industrial accidents in modern Washington State history. Eleven workers ultimately lost their lives, while several others suffered injuries, including chemical burns and exposure-related trauma. Recovery operations were complicated by the unstable condition of the damaged tank and the continued presence of corrosive chemicals, forcing rescuers to proceed cautiously.

State officials, local fire departments, and the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board have launched an ongoing investigations to determine the cause of the failure and evaluate whether safety deficiencies contributed to the disaster. The conditions at the facility and the investigation has led to multiple workers being unable to return to their jobs.

Under the communication being issued to employees, workers who are unable to report to work and are instructed not to report will keep receiving full compensation as if they were working their regularly scheduled shifts through at least Aug. 8, 2026. The notice also says that, as limited operations continue and staffing needs evolve, employees who are scheduled and required to report to work will receive an additional contractual call-time payment for each shift worked during this period.

The union said call time is a pay provision in the collective bargaining agreement and that, under the current circumstances, the union and company have worked together to apply it in a way that reflects “the unique operational realities currently facing the workforce and facility. ” “These updates reflect the continued collaborative efforts, discussions, and coordination that have remained ongoing between AWPPW leadership, company officials, emergency response personnel, and other involved parties throughout this process,” the union said in its release.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult and emotional situation for our members, their families, and the entire Longview community,” AWPPW spokesperson Josh Estes said. “These updates are the result of ongoing discussions and coordination that have been taking place throughout this response process between the employer, the union, and those directly involved in managing the impacts of this tragedy,” Estes added.

“Right now, the focus remains on supporting workers and families and ensuring clear communication as investigative efforts, assessment activities, cleanup operations, and operational evaluations continue moving forward. ”The union said it remains engaged in response coordination and is working with responders, agencies, community partners, and the employer to support impacted workers and families. It also encouraged affected workers and families to stay in communication about immediate or emerging needs so support resources and assistance can be coordinated.

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