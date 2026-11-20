Nippon Dynawave faces over $10 million in state fines after a chemical tank implosion killed 11 workers in Longview, Washington, due to ignored safety violations.

State investigators announced on Friday that the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Washington, possessed a long history of severe safety violations prior to the fatal implosion of a chemical storage tank on May 26, 2026. The accident resulted in the deaths of eleven workers and injured twelve others, prompting the largest employer safety fine in Washington state history. State officials confirmed that Nippon Dynawave Packaging faces more than $10 million in fines for these egregious and willful actions.

Tank Degradation and Ignored Warnings

Dan Pitts, the compliance manager for the state Labor and Industries department, stated during a press conference in Longview that the failing tank was a known hazard. He explained that without repair or replacement, the tank walls became a ticking clock, noting that time ran out for the employees inside. Investigators revealed that the company failed to inspect or repair more than a dozen other tanks at the facility, despite clear warnings about the deteriorating condition of the G-10 tank.

Also read Nippon Dynawave fined over $10 million for deadly Longview tank collapse

Evidence indicates that inspectors hired by the company in 2025 explicitly found the ruptured tank was not fit for continued service. The primary issue was the deteriorating thickness of the tank walls, which held more than 900,000 gallons of white liquor. Joel Sacks, the director of Labor and Industries, stated that Nippon Dynawave Packaging made the decision to keep the G-10 tank operating despite knowing it was not safe, a choice that directly contributed to the deaths of eleven workers.

Regulatory Penalties and Environmental Damage

Investigators plan to refer their findings to prosecutors for possible criminal charges due to the company's failure to address these critical hazards. The state Ecology department announced it issued thirty-four violations impacting air and water, seeking $961,000 in penalties and costs for the emergency response. Officials attributed most environmental violations to the white liquor, a highly corrosive chemical used in paper manufacturing, which spread across the site after the rupture.

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The flood of caustic material was powerful enough to blow out building walls and overturn pickup trucks at the site. The white liquor reached storm drains and a wastewater treatment system, with some discharge entering the Columbia River and a nearby ditch. This spill killed fish in the affected waterways, leading officials to determine that the company failed to take appropriate action to address the issue in violation of state law.

Inadequate Emergency Response Protocols

State investigators also highlighted significant failures in the company's emergency response and planning, which fell short of state requirements. Nippon Dynawave Packaging had not effectively prepared its staff to respond to an emergency, and there was no employer-led incident command for several hours after the tank failed. Dan Pitts stated that these failures in the response were a contributing factor to the serious injuries sustained by four of the twelve workers who were hurt that day.

Historical data shows that the Longview pulp mill had an extensive track record of safety issues. Since 2018, Labor and Industries investigated more than a dozen safety complaints at the plant and issued almost $7,000 in fines. Additionally, the Ecology department issued fifty-four environmental violation notices against the company since 2016, fining them $41,500 for eight serious offenses.

Legal Action and Future Operations

The human cost of the disaster is further highlighted by wrongful-death lawsuits filed by the families of the victims. Among those killed were brothers Tyler and Brad Covington, whose mother, Sheri Lynn King, filed a lawsuit alleging the company ignored warning signs. The lawsuit claims Nippon Dynawave Packaging failed to maintain equipment, properly train employees, and implement safety policies. The company has remained engaged with government agencies, stating that forensic examination to determine the root cause is still ongoing.

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Nippon Dynawave Packaging plans to restart operations in December, a move officials say requires the company to fix any identified hazards. The state will closely monitor the facility to ensure all safety protocols are implemented before production resumes. Meanwhile, more than $2.4 million in workers' compensation claims have been paid for one hundred sixty-nine employees injured on the job since 2015, including injuries related to exposure to caustic substances.