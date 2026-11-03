Nippon Dynawave Fined $77,800 After Worker Falls Into Pulp Sinkhole

Nippon Dynawave paper mill faces state penalties for safety violations after a worker nearly drowned in hot pulp while fixing a valve in March 2026.

Nippon Dynawave has been assessed a $77,800 fine by Washington State inspectors following a severe workplace incident at its Longview paper mill. The penalty stems from a March event where a worker waded into hazardous hot pulp to manually close a valve, only to fall into a dangerous sinkhole created by the spill. The Department of Labor and Industries confirmed the fine after determining that company policies unnecessarily exposed employees to life-threatening conditions.

March 2026 Incident Details

According to records from the Department of Labor and Industries, the immediate cause of the accident was a drain valve left open by mistake in March. This error released approximately 145-degree pulp onto the facility grounds for a duration of roughly two hours. The resulting accumulation of material was about 3 feet deep and chemically corroded a 4-foot-deep hole into the underlying asphalt surface.

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The affected employee attempted to stop the flow by wading through the hot, viscous substance and climbing onto piping to reach the valve. After successfully shutting off the leak, the worker stepped back down and immediately fell into the hidden sinkhole. Inspectors noted that without rapid action, the individual would have been completely engulfed by more than 7 feet of pulp.

Management Safety Violations

Cari Anderson, deputy assistant director for the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, emphasized that the core violation was not the spill itself, but the management decision to require staff to enter the pulp. Investigators found that paper machine managers admitted spills of this nature occur approximately once every couple of months, if not more frequently.

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Furthermore, management acknowledged that workers were routinely expected to wade through pulp to manually operate tank valves. Anderson stated that the problem was not the overspill event, but rather the deliberate choice by Nippon Dynawave leadership to send personnel into the dangerous medium to manage it. This practice directly violated safety protocols designed to prevent industrial drowning and burns.

Corrective Actions and Ongoing Investigations

In response to the citation, Nippon Dynawave has agreed to implement new procedures that prohibit workers from entering pulp spills. The company has also committed to developing specific equipment and protocols for closing valves without placing employees in physical danger. A company spokesperson stated that they take all workplace incidents very seriously and conducted a full internal investigation of the March 2026 incident.

This fine is part of a broader series of scrutiny facing the Longview facility. It is the second of two Labor and Industries investigations that were already active when a storage tank ruptured at the same site in May 2026. That rupture released approximately 900,000 gallons of hot, caustic white liquor. Federal investigators previously noted that the company was warned in July 2025 that the tank was unfit for continued service.

Future Regulatory Compliance

Labor and Industries has indicated that its investigation into the May tank rupture remains open. By state law, the agency is required to issue final findings within 180 days of opening the investigation. The outcomes of this separate probe may lead to additional penalties or mandated operational changes for the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview.