Washington state officials announce the largest workplace safety fine in history against Nippon Dynawave for a 2026 fatal tank implosion that killed 11 workers.

Washington state officials have announced the largest workplace safety fine in the state's history following a catastrophic industrial accident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview. The penalty comes after a comprehensive investigation into the fatal implosion of a chemical storage tank that occurred on May 26, 2026. The incident resulted in the tragic death of eleven employees and left many others with life-changing injuries. Labor and Industries (L&I) Director Joel Sacks described the findings as shocking and heartbreaking, emphasizing that the company possessed all the necessary information to prevent the disaster but failed to act on critical warnings.

Investigation Reveals Critical Safety Failures

The core details of the violation center on severe pressure buildup within a tank holding 900,000 gallons of white liquor. Investigators determined that the tank walls were thinner than a quarter yet had to withstand excessive internal pressure for more than a year. This structural inadequacy meant the walls could not safely contain the chemical volume being stored. Officials stated that the company ignored alarms raised by their own consultants and staff, indicating a systemic disregard for established safety protocols and structural limits.

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Chronology of the May 26 Tank Implosion

The sequence of events leading to the disaster began early on the morning of Tuesday, May 26, 2026. At approximately 1:55 a.m., the mill's digester experienced a process upset, forcing operators to take it offline for repairs. Workers subsequently reduced and then completely shut off the flow of white liquor to the digester by 4:08 a.m. However, upstream production continued, causing the G Tank to rise to about 90% capacity by 6:22 a.m. At 7:09 a.m., the tank catastrophically failed, releasing approximately 900,000 gallons of white liquor onto the ground level where seventeen employees were present.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Statements

Joel Sacks, director of Labor and Industries, emphasized that Nippon Dynawave had all the information needed to act but chose not to listen to the alarms raised by their consultants and staff. The investigation involved interviewing over 70 witnesses and reviewing more than 40,000 documents, including inspection records and safety plans. Sacks noted that the tragedy has changed the lives of many families forever, with eleven loved ones never returning home. The state's previous largest fine of $2.9 million was issued following the Tesoro refinery explosion in 2010, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this current penalty.

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Real-World Impact and Ongoing Consequences

The immediate impact of the tank failure was a massive wave of white liquor that rapidly flooded the courtyard and adjacent buildings. At the time of the collapse, one operator was located in the courtyard, while other workers were present on the ground level. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board's report indicates that most of the tank's contents were released upon failure, creating a dangerous and lethal environment for those nearby. The investigation into the specific operational decisions made during the hours leading up to the implosion remains ongoing.

Future Safety Measures and Regulatory Response

Following the announcement, the state of Washington has signaled a stricter approach to industrial safety enforcement. The scale of the fine and the detailed findings suggest significant regulatory scrutiny will continue for Nippon Dynawave and similar facilities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring structural limits and safety warnings in high-risk industrial environments. Officials are expected to provide further updates as the investigation into workplace safety violations proceeds.