Koei Tecmo confirms the Nioh 3 Complete Edition arrives on Xbox Series X and Series S on January 28, 2027, including all DLCs.

Team Ninja has officially announced that the highly anticipated action RPG Nioh 3 is expanding its platform availability to Xbox consoles. The Nioh 3 Complete Edition, which bundles the base game with both paid expansion packs, will be available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players starting on January 28, 2027. This marks a significant shift for the franchise, which initially launched on PlayStation 5 and Steam earlier in the year.

Nioh 3 Complete Edition Release Details

The announcement confirms that Xbox users can access the full Nioh 3 experience without having to purchase the base game and expansions separately. The Complete Edition includes the two major DLC packs that were released for the PlayStation and PC versions. These expansions are Hell Rising, which launched on August 19, and Bloody Insurrection, scheduled to arrive on December 17. Players will also receive several additional in-game items and equipment sets as part of this bundle.

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Nioh 3 Gameplay and Combat Mechanics

Team Ninja has enhanced the core gameplay loop in Nioh 3 with larger environments and more dynamic combat systems. The game features two distinct combat styles that players can switch between at any time during gameplay. The traditional Samurai style builds upon the mechanics established in previous entries, while the new Ninja style prioritizes speed, dodging, and the use of iconic ninja tools. This flexibility allows players to adapt their strategy to different encounters within the dark fantasy setting.

Context of Nioh 3 Franchise Timeline

Nioh 3 builds on the foundation laid by the original Nioh, which launched in 2017, and Nioh 2, which released in 2020. Both previous titles earned a dedicated following among fans of Soulslike games. The third installment continues this tradition by weaving together real historical figures, yokai, and other elements of Japanese folklore. The original Nioh 3 launched on PS5 and Steam on February 6, 2026, earning solid reviews despite some performance issues on the Steam platform.

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Accessibility for New Players

While previous installments in the Nioh franchise will not be confirmed for Xbox at this time, newcomers are not required to play the earlier games before jumping into Nioh 3. The story is not directly connected to the previous entries, allowing new players to start without prior knowledge. Those interested in the backstory can access a recap of the earlier games directly from the main menu. This design choice lowers the barrier to entry for players unfamiliar with the series.

Impact on Console Exclusivity Landscape

The decision to bring Nioh 3 to Xbox highlights the ongoing trend of console exclusives becoming less common. As previously exclusive titles make their way to rival platforms, platform loyalty becomes harder to justify for many consumers. This move by Koei Tecmo provides Xbox players with another fantastic action RPG to look forward to. The release adds to the growing library of cross-platform titles that define the current gaming landscape.