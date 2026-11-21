Initially, I was like, “Wow, I love this car, I have to write about it!” Then I realized there were only going to be 333 units of the model built, so it really isn’t going to make a difference to any significant degree at all…. But I love the car ...

Initially, I was like, “Wow, I love this car, I have to write about it! ” Then I realized there were only going to be 333 units of the model built, so it really isn’t going to make a difference to any significant degree at all….

But I love the car anyway, so here’s the story. NIO has released the limited edition Firefly Pianke Liujin, which includes a cool orange design with ginkgo leaves painted onto the side of the car. The model costs only 135,800 yuan despite the limited production total. Again, despite the small number of vehicles being manufactured, display vehicles will be in NIO stores across China tomorrow.

Also read Conventional Wisdom: Nothing works edition

The special model name apparently means “fleeting golden moment. ” With a plan to produce only 333, that name choice must be 100% a play on words. Oh, you can also get one for as little as 95,800 yuan if you lease the battery, which has a starting cost of 399 yuan a month.

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“Inspired by fall ginkgo leaves and sunset light, the new edition features ginkgo-themed exterior decals crafted with a dual-layer metallic-base spray process, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and the brand’s first-ever sunroof decal design,”“Inside, the cabin features a golden-hour-themed interior, including double-stitched ginkgo embroidery, embossed headrests, an exclusive fragrance, a full-width front floor mat, and an exclusive ambient-ring theme wallpaper. ”Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time.

He spends most of his time here onas its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.