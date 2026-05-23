NIO Achieves Second Straight Operational Profit but Stock Drops

NIO has reported anoperational profit (non-GAAP) for the second quarter in a row, as well as a decrease in net loss, but the stock price dropped 7.14% in the past day and is down 14.33% across five days. Sales, total revenues, gross profit, and gross margin all showed significant improvements in the quarter.

NIO has published its first quarter financials. There’s good news and less good news. The company was able to achieve an operational profit (non-GAAP) for the second quarter in a row, as well as an adjusted net profit (non-GAAP).

However, the company didn’t achieve a GAAP operational profit or GAAP net profit, and the stock (NYSE:NIO) took a hit as a result. The stock price dropped 7.14% in the past day, and it is down 14.33% across five days. Sales were up 129.2%, total revenues were up 112.2%, gross profit was up 428.4%, and gross margin jumped from 7.6% to 19.0%.

The company went from a huge non-GAAP operational loss and huge non-GAAP net profit in the first quarter of last year to the aforementioned non-GAAP operational profit and non-GAAP net profit





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NIO Financial Report Operational Profit Non-GAAP Income Stock Price Drop Vehicle Sales Financial Performance Adjusted Net Profit Adjusted Net Loss Share-Based Compensation Expenses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIO & Li Auto Diverge in Chinese EV Price WarSupport CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. The Chinese electric vehicle industry exploded in the past several years, but as EVs have taken more and more share of the auto market, companies have been scrapping to outcompete their EV competitors in selling automobiles. One of the big ...

Read more »

Kinston wins second straight 1A softball crownThe win for Kinston is their second-straight softball crown and their third in program history.

Read more »

For the second straight year, Wienie 500 electrifies a hungry nation as Indy 500 appetizerSix Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles raced at Indianapolis on Carb Day for the second annual Wienie 500, featuring newcomer Corn Dog and comedian Andy Richter.

Read more »

Russian hockey team wins second-straight championship, goalie immediately drops the trophyYaroslavl Lokomotiv won their second straight Gagarin Cup, but goalie Alexei Melnichuk hilariously tipped over trying to lift the heavy KHL trophy.

Read more »