Ninth Circuit to Revisit Religious Ministry's Hiring Rights in High-Stakes Case

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear a case involving a religious ministry's right to hire employees who share its beliefs, potentially setting a significant precedent for religious liberty. the case, broUght by Yakima Union Gospel Mission against Washington state, argues that a law preventing employment discrimination based on sexual orientation infringes on thier First Amendment rights. The full bench's decision to review the case suggests a potential disagreement with the three-judge panel's ruling, which sided with the ministry. The case could reach the Supreme Court, where religious liberty cases have been frequently debated in recent terms.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will revisit a contentious case involving a religious ministry's hiring practices . Yakima Union Gospel Mission sued Washington state over a law that could restrict its ability to hire employees who share its religious beliefs, arguing it violates their First Amendment rights.

The case, which has already seen a federal district court and a three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit side with the ministry,will now be heard by the full bench of the appeals court. the ministry argues that the Washington Law Against Discrimination, which prevents employment discrimination based on sexual orientation,infringes on thier religious freedom by preventing them from hiring only those who align with their beliefs, even for non-ministerial roles like IT. U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick Bumatay, in the three-judge panels ruling, stated that 'who a religious organization hires may go to the very character of its religious mission,' and the First Amendment protects the decision to hire co-religionists.

Yet, the full benchs decision to review the case suggests a potential disagreement with the panel's ruling. Bumatay, in a dissenting opinion, criticized the Ninth Circuit's 'alarming trend' of not adequately protecting religious freedom rights,citing several cases where the court sided against religious institutions. This case could set a significant precedent for religious liberty and potentially reach the Supreme Court, where such cases have been frequently debated in recent teRms.

The high court's most recent ruling on religious liberty,in , sided with a religious counselor over Colorado's law regarding gender identity and sexual orientation counseling





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ninth Circuit Religious Liberty Hiring Practices First Amendment Washington Law Against Discrimination Yakima Union Gospel Mission Supreme Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Slavery exhibits at President’s House can be replaced by Trump administration, Third Circuit rulesThe three-judge panel unanimously agreed to toss out an injunction that ordered the National Park Service to restore interpretive panels telling the story of nine people enslaved at the site.

Read more »

Court orders Ohio restrictions on kids’ use of social media restoredOhio’s law requiring children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps must be restored, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Read more »

Students Push Supreme Court to Protect Federal Court Workers' RightsA group of Emory Law students has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge the judiciary's internal system that leaves clerks, probation officers, and public defenders without civil rights protections. They argue that federal court employees are denied basic workplace safeguards and have no independent forum to address harassment and discrimination. The case highlights the need for reform to ensure judicial employees can seek redress without fear of retaliation.

Read more »

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker to Offer a New Era for the Iconic Sci-Fi SeriesThe future of Doctor Who is uncertain, but the new 2026 project, Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker, could be the drastic shake-up the show needs. This multiplatform event combines Doctor Who lore with an interactive detective story, offering a new experience for Whovians. The Fugitive Doctor, played by Jo Martin, will take center stage, exploring her character and potential. The event launches on June 25th on the in-universe UNIT website, and promises to be a global phenomenon.

Read more »