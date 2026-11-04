Ninth Circuit Reverses Ruling on Trump Administration Election Integrity Orders

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a block on the Trump administration's orders regarding noncitizen voting, reversing its earlier Monday decision to lift the restraining order.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed its own Monday ruling to reinstate a block on the Trump administration's directives concerning noncitizen voting in California. A full eleven-judge panel held an en banc hearing just after the initial decision to lift the stay, resulting in a 6-5 vote to uphold the lower court's restraining order. This final decision prevents the administration from continuing to send directives to election officials demanding they set aside ballots cast by suspected noncitizens.

Ninth Circuit Reverses Panel Decision

The court's final 6-5 ruling explicitly upheld the three-judge panel's earlier determination that the San Francisco federal judge's stay of the administration's election integrity policy was valid. Consequently, the government is no longer permitted to warn election officials that they can be prosecuted for vote fraud if they refuse to heed directives to set aside suspicious ballots. The Ninth Circuit's intervention effectively restored the temporary restraining order issued by the San Francisco judge, which had originally barred the Department of Justice from making further requests to invalidate ballots under threat of prosecution.

Also read Trump reverses course on Israel aid amid Tuesday's midterm election

Legal Mechanism and Executive Authority

Earlier on Monday, a three-judge panel had granted the Justice Department's request to pause the lower court's block, arguing that criminal investigations constitute core executive functions. The panel reasoned that the government would likely prevail in a broader court case challenging the order, thereby justifying the removal of the stay. However, the full court rejected this logic hours later, prioritizing the protection of the electoral process from potential executive overreach. The legal mechanism at the center of the dispute involves the federal government's attempt to enforce election laws by directly instructing state and local officials to manage ballot validity based on federal investigations.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The case against the administration was brought by the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and various labor unions who argued that the administration was engaging in a campaign of intimidation against noncitizen voters. These plaintiff groups sought to prevent federal interference that they claimed lacked legal basis and threatened voter confidence. In response, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated on X that Americans deserve confidence in elections and that criminal prosecution remains the preferred remedy for election law violations. Essayli emphasized that the Department of Justice would continue investigating and charging individuals who violate election laws or assist in such violations, building on the framework of Operation Protect the Vote.

Advertisement

Department of Justice Enforcement Actions

Despite the judicial setback, the Department of Justice maintained its enforcement posture. Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter pledged on X to continue pursuing every available legal avenue to protect election integrity and enforce federal law. On Monday, the DOJ announced the arrests of an additional 63 individuals, including four illegal migrants, in connection with illegal voting schemes. Attorney General Todd Blanche described these arrests as the largest surge of voter-fraud arrests since Donald Trump returned to office, asserting that foreign nationals had flouted laws governing the nation's elections.

Real-World Impact on California Elections

The Ninth Circuit's decision directly impacts election administration in California, where the block remains in effect. State and local election officials are no longer subject to federal directives requiring them to set aside ballots based on suspected noncitizen status under threat of prosecution. This outcome stabilizes the current electoral process in the state, preventing potential disruptions to ballot counting that the administration had sought to initiate. The ruling ensures that the investigation into noncitizen voting does not immediately alter ballot validity through executive orders, preserving the status quo for the ongoing election cycle in California.