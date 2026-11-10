Nintendo Switch 2 Gifting Feature Set to Launch Nov 17 2026, Adding Portuguese Language Support

Nintendo releases update 23.5.0 for Switch and Switch 2, introducing a highly requested game gifting feature for the eShop that launches on November 17.

Nintendo's latest firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2 consoles, version 23.5.0, has arrived today and carries a feature that fans have demanded for years. The update will make it possible to purchase games on the Nintendo eShop for other players, bringing the platform in line with competitors such as Steam and Xbox.

The new gifting capability will become active on Nov 17 2026, once a separate eShop update is released. The timing aligns with the holiday shopping period, when digital sales peak and many users look for ready‑made presents. Nintendo has deliberately planned the rollout so that the new option coincides with the biggest eShop promotions of the year.

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Alongside the gift feature, the patch adds several improvements aimed at accessibility and multilingual support. Users of the Switch 2 can now set up accessibility options during the first‑time setup process, simplifying the experience for those who need visual or audio accommodations right from the start.

The update also expands the text‑to‑speech library for the GameChat Convert Text to Speech function. Portuguese, specifically the Portugal variant, is now supported, increasing the eShop's reach among Portuguese‑speaking gamers.

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Users who have already installed firmware version 23.5.0 will see the system primed for the upcoming changes. Nothing in the existing library or account structure will change immediately, but the console will be ready to process gift transactions once the eShop update arrives.

The phased deployment is a standard approach for Nintendo. The platform's infrastructure is first prepared on the console, and the eShop update later synchronizes the back‑end to enable the new interface in the checkout flow. This two‑step process helps prevent hiccups when the feature launches at scale.

Nintendo's decision to add gifting now reflects a broader industry trend. Steam and Xbox have long offered social purchasing, and the absence of a similar function on the Switch was a frequent complaint from the community. By finally adding it, Nintendo can boost order values and deepen user engagement during a period of heightened spending.

The new patch notes also confirm that no further action is required from users beyond installing the firmware. Once the eShop update is live in November, the gifting option will appear automatically, allowing players to buy titles for friends and family members with the same checkout flow used for personal purchases.

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In summary, Nintendo's version 23.5.0 not only introduces the first gifting feature on the Switch eShop but also brings accessibility enhancements and Portuguese language support. These changes position the platform to better meet the needs of its diverse user base while capitalizing on the holiday sales window.

As the date approaches, players can expect a smoother, more inclusive shopping experience on the Switch, aligning the console's digital storefront with modern expectations for social gifting and accessibility.