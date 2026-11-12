Nintendo Switch Online Offers Free Zelda Ocarina of Time Icons to All Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can claim free Legend of the Past icons until November 18. The standard subscription tier qualifies for these limited-time Platinum Point rewards.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now claim a fresh set of free digital icons celebrating the Legend of Zelda franchise. The second wave of downloadable content launched immediately for all eligible members, offering a curated collection of visual assets. These new items are available exclusively through the Nintendo Switch Online service until the deadline on November 18.

The second batch of content features eight distinct icons drawn from the iconic Legend of Zelda series. The available items include Young Link, Navi, Deku Scrub, and the Deku Tree Sprout. Players can also obtain icons representing the Ocarina of Time, the Spiritual Stone of Fire, and the legendary Hylian Shield.

Also read Nintendo's Zelda Remake Revives Its 1998 Nintendo 64 Classic

Acquiring these specific items requires a small expenditure of in-game currency. Each of the eight main icons is available for purchase at ten Platinum Points per piece. Subscribers who wish to further customize their profiles can also purchase decorative backgrounds and frames. These supplementary visual assets are offered at a discounted rate of five Platinum Points each.

A major advantage of this specific promotional wave is its broad accessibility across the subscriber base. Unlike the N64 game library which is often gated behind the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, these icons are unlocked for the standard subscription plan. The standard tier costs twenty dollars a year and remains compatible with both generations of Nintendo consoles.

Advertisement

The game itself, the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, is a platform-exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the promotional icons associated with its launch are not locked to that newer hardware. This means original Nintendo Switch users can still claim these rewards despite not being able to play the main game on their devices.

Nintendo has set a firm deadline for this promotional wave, stating that the icons will remain available until November 18. After this date, the current set will be permanently removed from the shop and replaced by a new wave of items. This rotation occurs on a weekly basis with new content dropping once every week until December 2.

This aggressive turnover strategy is designed to encourage immediate engagement from the subscriber base. Historical data indicates that once these icons are rotated out, they are rarely re-released. While there have been occasional exceptions to this rule, they are extremely uncommon and often separated by years of inactivity.

The release of these digital assets coincides with the commercial success of the associated game. The remake has reportedly sold millions of copies and is currently the highest-rated release of the year. This success is attributed to the high production value of the remake, which revitalizes one of the best video games ever made for a modern audience.

Advertisement

The ability to use nostalgia-driven icons as free rewards for the standard subscription tier serves as a powerful incentive. It acts as a retention tool for existing users and a driver for new sign-ups. By decoupling these specific rewards from the expensive Expansion Pack, Nintendo is broadening the appeal of its subscription service.

Players who miss out on the current wave should be aware of the long-term value implications. Those interested in obscure characters or specific items like the Spiritual Stone of Fire may not get another opportunity to acquire them for a very long time. The standard tier now offers substantial value during this promotional period.

Subscribers are advised to act before the November 18 deadline to ensure they do not miss this limited-time opportunity. The disparity in value between the twenty-dollar standard tier and the fifty-dollar Expansion Pack remains significant. However, for this specific promotional period, the value proposition of the standard tier has increased substantially.