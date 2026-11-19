Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can claim free profile icons, backgrounds, and frames from the latest wave until November 25. This limited-time offer is available to all members without requiring the Expansion Pack tier.

Nintendo has launched a new wave of free custom profile icons and decorations for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, with the current selection available exclusively until November 25. This limited-time offer is accessible to all members holding a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription, distinguishing it from other premium content that typically requires the more expensive Expansion Pack tier. The initiative aims to provide digital rewards that enhance user avatars within the console ecosystem without imposing additional financial barriers beyond the base membership fee.

Third Wave Icon Details and Pricing

The current collection represents the third wave of free items released since Nintendo began this weekly initiative on November 4. Members can access a variety of visual assets, including character icons, decorative backgrounds, and profile frames. While the primary icons feature iconic imagery from the Legend of Zelda series, the package also includes supplementary design elements that allow users to customize their user profiles. The cost structure for these items remains consistent with previous releases, requiring users to spend virtual currency to acquire the specific assets.

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Link, Epona, and Cucco Characters

This specific week features distinct characters and items derived from the N64 classic, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The available icons include Link playing the Ocarina, his horse Epona, the character Ruto, the Ocarina instrument itself, a skeleton enemy, the three spiritual gems, and the iconic white chicken known as a Cucco. The inclusion of the Cucco is particularly notable as it has not appeared in previous waves, unlike Link and the Ocarina of Time, which have been featured consistently since the program started.

Platinum Points Cost and Availability

To obtain these digital assets, subscribers must utilize Platinum Points, the virtual currency designated for the Nintendo eShop. Each primary icon costs 10 Platinum Points to download. The additional decorative elements, specifically the backgrounds and frames, are priced lower at 5 Platinum Points each. Users must act promptly before the November 25 deadline, as the current wave will be replaced by a new set of items. Historical data indicates that Nintendo rarely re-releases these specific icon waves, making timely redemption essential for collectors.

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Subscription Tiers and Access Rules

Access to this third wave is strictly limited to individuals who currently maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Unlike certain high-profile retro games or cloud save features that necessitate the Expansion Pack, these profile customization tools are included in the standard membership plan. For users who do not possess an active subscription, access to these items is unavailable. The weekly rotation system ensures that new content appears every week until December 2, encouraging regular engagement with the service.

Future Waves and Related Content

Nintendo has confirmed that new waves of icons will continue to be released weekly until December 2. The contents of these future waves remain undisclosed, adding an element of uncertainty and anticipation for subscribers. Alongside these cosmetic updates, Nintendo continues to release free retro games to the library. However, some premium titles like Grand Theft Auto require the Expansion Pack tier, highlighting the tiered nature of the service. Users should monitor the official schedule to ensure they do not miss the upcoming waves.