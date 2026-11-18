The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake achieves a 96 rating, leading 2026 releases. Nintendo offers free digital cards and wallpapers via the Today App to sustain player engagement.

Nintendo is actively sustaining player engagement for its latest blockbuster title, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo Switch 2. The company has confirmed a series of free digital downloads and collectible items available to users, designed to keep the focus on the game amid fierce industry competition. This strategic move highlights the studio's commitment to maintaining high engagement levels for its flagship franchise in 2026.

Ocarina of Time Dominates 2026 Critic Scores

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has officially become the highest-rated video game release of 2026 so far. The title currently holds a remarkable 96 rating from both critics and fans, establishing it as one of the most universally appealing releases in the history of the medium. Released on November 5, 2026, the remake has secured a 96/100 average score on OpenCritic, with 99% of critics recommending the game to their audiences. This exceptional reception underscores the enduring quality of the original N64 classic and the success of its modern reimagining.

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Free Digital Cards Replace Previous Content

Nintendo has released three distinct digital items for fans to claim, all of which are entirely free through the Nintendo Today App. The first major addition is a new set of Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake digital trading cards, which have officially replaced the previous Echoes of Wisdom cards that are no longer available. These new cards replace the most recent run of Echoes of Wisdom cards, which have now gone away for the time being. Players can access these items to add to their digital collections, continuing the tradition of daily rewards that have proven popular with the gaming community.

New Wallpapers And Future N64 Packs Released

Alongside the trading cards, Nintendo has introduced a brand-new Ocarina of Time wallpaper available for free download via the same application. The developer is also planning to bring out a pack of N64 Ocarina of Time digital cards, which will follow the Switch 2 versions in relatively short order, though a specific release date has not been provided yet. The official announcement from the company states that starting at 12:00 a.m. on November 18, The Legend of Zelda Collectible Cards will change to the Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 pack. This shift coincides with the launch of the new pack, ensuring that players have fresh content to engage with as the game continues its successful run.

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Daily Login Rewards And Medal Exchange System

Zelda digital card packs are being made available every day on the Nintendo Today App, allowing users to log in once every 24 hours to pick up a reward. This system awards a single, random card, after which players are asked a question about whatever features are on the card they pulled. Getting the answer correct awards players with a Zelda medal that can then be exchanged for various prizes. These prizes include other digital goodies like wallpapers and additional cosmetics focused on the new release, creating a compelling loop for daily engagement.

Master Quest DLC Rumors And Ongoing Competition

These digital rewards come at a time when rumors continue to swirl that a Master Quest DLC is in development for Ocarina of Time. This information stems from the extensive work of dataminers, who discovered references to the potential release within the game's files. The ESRB rates the game as Everyone 10+ due to animated blood and fantasy violence, appealing to a broad audience. Whatever does happen with the potential DLC, it is clear that Nintendo wants to keep the focus on the game for some time to come, particularly given the competition that is on the way from external sources like the imminent arrival of GTA VI.