The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 is sold out. Nintendo confirms official restocks occur in January 2027 ahead of Black Friday sales.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the highly sought-after Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda: 40th Anniversary Edition will be restocked in January 2027. This announcement provides clarity for fans who missed the initial launch, which occurred on October 29, 2026, when the $519.99 console sold out almost instantly upon release.

Switch 2 Launch and Immediate Sell Out

The Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda: 40th Anniversary Edition was available for purchase starting October 29, 2026, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $519.99. Demand for the limited hardware exceeded immediate supply, leading to a rapid depletion of stock across official and third-party channels.

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Although some units have appeared sporadically in the secondary market since the launch, availability remains extremely limited for consumers attempting to purchase the device through standard retail avenues. The intense demand highlights the cultural significance of the milestone and the anticipation surrounding the next-generation console.

Official Restock Timeline and Notification

Nintendo has stated that the next official batch of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles themed around The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary will be available for purchase starting in January 2027. This timeline places the restock well after the peak holiday shopping season, missing the window for most Christmas gift purchases.

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Consumers who do not wish to participate in Black Friday sales can set up notifications for inventory updates. By adding the item to a Wishlist on the official Nintendo Store, users receive alerts via the Nintendo Store app when the hardware returns to stock in January.

Console Design and Included Features

The Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda: 40th Anniversary Edition features specific aesthetic changes to honor the franchise's history. The black dock includes a gold Triforce symbol on the front panel. The accompanying Joy-Con 2 controllers are colored green and gold and display recognizable patterns, including the Triforce and an NES sprite of Princess Zelda.

Buyers should note that this hardware bundle does not include any video games. The purchase consists solely of the console hardware, dock, and Joy-Con controllers. There is no software discount or bundled title included with the special edition device.

Future Zelda Releases and Market Outlook

The broader The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary celebrations continue into next year with several major releases. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Definitive Edition is scheduled to launch on Switch 2 in February 2027. A live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is also part of the ongoing franchise expansion plans.

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Nintendo's Q3 financial report indicated that additional 40th Anniversary-related products will arrive in 2027, though specifics remain undisclosed. This has fueled speculation about potential ports of earlier titles, though a new mainline entry is not expected until later than 2027. Consumers must decide between waiting for the January restock or searching for units during the upcoming Black Friday sales period.