Nintendo Switch 2 to Get Removable Battery in EU

A new version of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in Europe with a removable battery, a change made to comply with EU regulations. This new design will allow consumers to swap pre-charged batteries out if they are on a trip and do not have access to a power port.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a highly successful console, selling 20 million copies as of Q1 2026. Although this number pales in comparison to the 155 million copies the original managed to ship, it is still on its way to being one of the most successful consoles of all time.

Despite its success, there are still areas for improvement, such as the lack of an OLED model and performance fine-tuning. Recently, news emerged that a new version of the Switch 2 could be on the way, but the changes are minor. A new version of the Switch 2 will be released in Europe with a removable battery, a change made to comply with EU regulations.

This new design will allow consumers to swap pre-charged batteries out if they are on a trip and do not have access to a power port. The change is region restricted for the time being, but it is likely to roll out elsewhere in the near future. The new consoles will come into play before the EU regulation deadline of February 18, 2027





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