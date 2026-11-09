Nintendo Switch 2 Remake May Add Master Quest Content as Paid DLC

Datamined files suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 remake could add Master Quest content later as paid DLC, though Nintendo has not commented on the leak.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners may soon get Master Quest content for a recent remake of a Nintendo 64 classic, but not for free. According to a report based on datamined files, Nintendo appears to be planning to add the content later as paid downloadable content. The remake is sold only on Nintendo Switch 2 for $70.

Reviewers describe the game as a very faithful remake of the original Nintendo 64 release. It is not a one-for-one copy and includes a couple of contentious changes, but it is largely the original game reborn as a modern Switch 2 title, minus the Master Quest content.

Also read Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Master Quest DLC Data Discovered

How the Master Quest Clues Were Found in the Files

The datamined files reportedly contain numerous references to 'MQ', which the report reads as shorthand for Master Quest because no other meaning is apparent. The Master Quest version was added to the GameCube release of the original game.

The dataminer wrote that the data is incomplete, but can confirm that the world is mirrored and dungeons are modified. As one example, the dataminer pointed to cows in Jabu-Jabu's Belly.

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Master Quest also returned in the first remake, released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2011. Its absence from the Switch 2 version makes the reported plan to add it later stand out.

Nintendo Has Not Confirmed the Master Quest Plans

Nintendo has not commented on the datamined information or the speculation surrounding it at the time of publishing. The report notes that Nintendo typically does not comment on datamining leaks.

The report stresses that none of the details are official information and that the material is laced with speculation. It could simply arrive as standard paid DLC, or the information could prove inaccurate.

Nintendo could also change its plans, which would make the leaked details outdated. The report says that if that happens, the story will be updated accordingly.

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Possible Nintendo Switch Online Access and What Comes Next

If the data is accurate and Nintendo's plans do not change, the report says the DLC could be locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, including the Expansion Pack tier. The report adds that there is no particular reason to expect this, but it is a possibility worth considering.

Buyers currently face a $70 price for the Switch 2 release. Reviewers argue that the game is worth every penny and call it one of the best remakes of all time, which they say is fitting because the original is one of the best games of all time.

For now, the Master Quest DLC remains unconfirmed, and any official announcement from Nintendo on pricing, access, or release timing would change what players can expect.