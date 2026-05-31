Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase and The Legend of Zelda Remake Rumors

Nintendo's recent price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2 has left many users wondering what the company has planned, with speculation that the release of a The Legend of Zelda remake is just around the corner.

The Nintendo Switch 2 price increase has left many users wondering what the company has planned, with a report from Bloomberg revealing that Nintendo is planning to assemble about 20 million Switch 2 consoles in the year through March.

This has led to speculation that the company may be preparing for the release of a The Legend of Zelda remake, with YouTuber Destin suggesting that Nintendo ramping up production on the Nintendo Switch 2 makes sense if it is just months away from announcing that the Ocarina of Time remake is in fact real. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is perhaps the most popular entry in The Legend of Zelda franchise, and if any game is going to make somebody purchase the Nintendo Switch 2, it is an Ocarina of Time remake.

Additionally, a social media post made back on 13 May revealed that the release date for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie would be brought forward, meaning that it would now hit cinemas on 30 April 2027, as opposed to 7 May 2027. This has led to speculation that the date change was implemented so that the movie could coincide with the Ocarina of Time remake, and if so, could we get the highly-anticipated remake as early as 2027?

The upcoming Gamescom 2026 event, which will see Nintendo attending, is expected to reveal more information on what the company has planned, and with rumors of a potential The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake swirling online for the past few years, excitement has been building in recent months thanks to the announcement of the Star Fox remake, with many believing that another announcement is just around the corner.

The future of the company and its fans is uncertain, but one thing is clear - the news is quite coincidental, and if true, we could hear the official announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake as early as August, and maybe even get our hands on it in Spring 2027. What an exciting, albeit expensive, time





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