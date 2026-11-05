Nintendo Switch 2 Price Freeze Confirmed by President Furukawa

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirms the Switch 2 price remains unchanged despite industry-wide hardware cost hikes and recent financial dips.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has issued a definitive statement regarding the pricing of the Nintendo Switch 2, assuring the global gaming community that the console will not see a price increase for the foreseeable future. This announcement provides a crucial layer of financial stability for consumers who have been anxiously monitoring the retail landscape as holiday shopping seasons approach. The confirmation comes at a pivotal moment, offering immediate relief to fans concerned about escalating costs in the broader electronics and gaming sectors. While the industry faces mounting pressure from supply chain realities, Nintendo has drawn a clear line in the sand concerning its flagship hardware strategy.

Financial Results and Pricing Stability

Nintendo reported a 16% decline in operating profit to 73.9 billion yen, which equates to approximately $467 million, for the quarter ending September 30. Sales figures also experienced a 15% drop during this same period, highlighting the challenging economic environment that major tech firms are currently navigating. Reports further indicate a decline in Nintendo Switch 2 sales during the quarter, adding another layer of complexity to the company's recent performance metrics. Despite these disappointing financial numbers, Nintendo leadership maintains that there are no current plans to adjust the retail price of the Nintendo Switch 2 upward.

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Supply Chain Security and Future Targets

A primary factor behind this pricing confidence is the company's secure position regarding critical component inventory. Shuntaro Furukawa explicitly confirmed that Nintendo has sufficient memory supplies on hand to meet its projected sales targets of 16.5 million units for the financial year ending March 2027. This robust supply chain status effectively removes one of the most common justifications for hardware price hikes, which often stem from volatile memory component costs. The assurance of adequate inventory allows Nintendo to maintain its current pricing model without risking production delays or margin erosion during a critical sales window.

Industry Comparison and Market Pressure

The decision to hold steady on pricing stands in stark contrast to the strategies employed by major competitors in the console market. Microsoft and Sony have already raised the price of the Xbox and PlayStation ecosystems multiple times in recent years to offset rising costs. These repeated adjustments by Sony and Microsoft illustrate how hardware expenses are squeezing the entire gaming industry, placing a significant financial burden on consumers. The divergence in strategy suggests that Nintendo is attempting to differentiate itself by prioritizing market accessibility and consumer trust over short-term margin protection in the face of inflation.

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Upcoming Software and Retail Strategy

Nintendo's confidence appears linked to a major software push designed to drive hardware adoption through the holiday season. The release of a new remake is scheduled to arrive in time for the holidays, serving as a key catalyst to stimulate sales and justify the current pricing structure. This major title is expected to provide a significant boost to the ecosystem, helping to offset any perceived stagnation in hardware momentum. The company seems to be betting on the strength of its first-party software library to maintain strong retail velocity without needing to alter the entry price for the console.

Future Outlook and Consumer Reassurance

While the current outlook is positive, the long-term trajectory remains subject to external economic variables. The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to need a heavy-hitting, widely appealing release in 2026 to sustain its success after a year of middling releases. Although the president is confident, it is not entirely definitive that prices will never change if hardware costs continue to escalate significantly. PC gaming enthusiasts also face distinct challenges, as many cannot afford to purchase new components for their gaming rigs. For now, however, the commitment to a stable price point offers Nintendo fans a rare sense of security in an otherwise volatile market.