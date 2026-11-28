Nintendo Switch 2 is now discounted by approximately $50 at Walmart, offering a Mario Kart World bundle. Amazon also offers savings on Switch OLED and Lite models ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Nintendo has officially released the new Nintendo Switch 2 last June, and despite recent supply constraints, the console is already seeing significant price reductions ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. Major retailers including Walmart and Amazon have begun marking down the new hybrid gaming device, with the new Nintendo Switch 2 being discounted by about $50 at Walmart. This price drop applies alongside existing discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite models, making it a strategic time for consumers to upgrade their gaming hardware.

Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware Specifications and Market Availability

The new Nintendo Switch 2 is larger than the original console, featuring magnetic Joy-Cons and designed with more online play available. The hardware upgrade is substantial, boasting faster hardware and a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen versus the smaller 720p 6.2-inch screen of the older model. Despite the technological improvements and the larger display, the device is still regularly selling out in many markets, indicating strong consumer demand for the successor to the best-selling handheld console of all time.

Also read We Found the Best Deals Under $50 for Black Friday, After Sifting Through Thousands

Walmart Mario Kart World Bundle Offer and High Demand

The best deal this weekend is at Walmart, where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 console bundled with a full download of the Mario Kart World game, plus a three-month Nintendo Switch online membership. The set features a glossy white dock with gold symbols and motifs from the game. The green and gold color JoyCon controllers also feature patterns from the game, although the actual game is sold separately in some configurations. You will want to act fast though: Walmart says more than 10,000 shoppers have picked up this deal in the last 24 hours alone.

Amazon Digital Bundles and OLED Console Savings

Amazon's offer gets you the Switch 2 console plus the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort digital game download, and three months of Nintendo Switch online access. This digital-focused bundle provides an alternative for shoppers who prefer purchasing directly from Amazon. While the console discounts are the primary attraction, the addition of digital games and online membership subscriptions adds significant value to the purchase price, effectively lowering the cost per component for the consumer.

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Alternative Options: Nintendo Switch OLED and Lite Discounts

You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for about $12 off on Amazon. It is not a huge discount but it is the only deal we are seeing for this premium version of the handheld gaming console. It features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen display for crisp and sharp images for an even more immersive experience when playing on the go. For those seeking a more budget-friendly or portable option, Walmart has refurbished versions of the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $199, but you can pick up a brand new version for just a few bucks more.

Nintendo Switch Lite Portability and Region Unlocking Details

This is a more portable version of the console and meant to be taken with you, so it is lighter. The controllers cannot be removed, and it is smaller, with a 5.5-inch display for easy on the go use. This is the one we personally use on our daily commutes on the subway and when traveling. Note: some of the Nintendo Switch models listed above from Walmart are the Japanese versions, but they are region-unlocked, so you can play American games with them. This detail is crucial for international buyers who may encounter different regional variants of the hardware.

Strategic Timing for Holiday Shopping and Price Volatility

As with all deals, prices could change at any time so you are recommended to add to cart while sale prices are live and product is in stock. The video game console market is highly competitive, and these initial discounts on the Nintendo Switch 2 signal that retailers are eager to clear inventory before the peak holiday rush. Consumers should monitor these specific offers at Walmart and Amazon closely, as the limited-time nature of bundles like the Mario Kart World package may result in rapid stock depletion.