Nintendo Switch 2 Ocarina of Time Remake Forest Temple Fairy Bow Guide

Learn how to obtain the Fairy Bow in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This guide covers Forest Temple walkthrough steps for Adult Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remains a defining title in gaming history, featuring iconic locations that have been burned into players' memories for decades. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 edition of this classic adventure offers a significantly different visual and mechanical experience for the original 3DS and 64 releases. Among the most celebrated areas returning to this new hardware is the Forest Temple, a complex dungeon where players must navigate tricky environments to acquire the Fairy Bow.

Obtaining The Fairy Bow In The Forest Temple

Players can obtain the Fairy Bow by progressing through the Forest Temple as Adult Link in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The dungeon begins with a confrontation involving four Poes that steal essences, requiring capture to advance. After navigating the initial halls and defeating two Stalfos minibosses, players receive a silver key. This key unlocks a door leading to a room with a Wallmaster, which players must dodge by rolling when its spotlight turns red. Moving up the ladder and through a series of hallway puzzles involving block pushing, players eventually reach a raised area where they must pull a block out before returning to use a ladder.

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The path continues with more block-pushing mechanics, requiring players to move blocks into specific hallways and corners. By climbing ladders and pressing buttons, players trigger an elevator shortcut that returns them to the main hall. Here, playing the Song of Time on a giant blue block makes it disappear, revealing a hidden room. In this room, players use the Hookshot to defeat two Skulltulas on vines and climb to the top. Using the Hookshot again allows crossing a gap to hit a button that drains a well. Falling into the drained well yields a small key, which leads to a chest containing the dungeon map.

Navigating The Twisted Hallway And Poe Encounters

After collecting the dungeon map, players proceed through a door to find another shortcut back to the elevator room. Returning to the main hall, players use a small key on the door to enter the iconic twisted hallway. This section requires precise timing as players jump across gaps and enter a door on the right. Inside, they face one or two Stalfos, defeating them to open a chest that contains the Fairy Bow. This weapon serves as the slingshot equivalent for Adult Link, allowing players to hit eyeball targets for puzzles and knock Wallmasters out of the sky.

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With the bow equipped, players aim at an eyeball behind grates, shooting an arrow to hit the target. Moving up the stairs, they locate a red Poe inside a painting and shoot arrows at all three paintings to confront it. Dodging the Poe's attacks and counterattacking, or shooting from a distance when it materializes, defeats the enemy quickly. A chest appears containing a small key, which unlocks the next doorway. In the following room, players repeat the painting-shooting process to duel a blue Poe. Defeating it reveals a chest with a compass, leading up stairs to the next area.

Accessing The Boss Key And Final Preparations

The final segment of the Forest Temple involves strategic use of the Fairy Bow to manipulate the dungeon's orientation. Players retreat to the main hall's raised elevator and shoot an eye above the doorway leading to the curved hallway. This action changes the orientation, granting access to new areas and items. The first room in this newly accessible section contains the Boss Key, which is essential for facing the dungeon boss in Adult Link dungeons. After dropping into a hole and entering a door on the right, players must shoot a Wallmaster with their bow and slash it, then defeat smaller enemies that pop out to earn a small key.

Using this final key on the twisted hallway, players adjust its configuration with an arrow and exit the room. Turning right and dropping down, they take the elevator up to reach the final puzzle area. Shooting another eye with an arrow configures the hallway once more. Players enter the twisted hallway, jump across to the right, and enter the door to complete this section of the dungeon. This path leads directly to the confrontation with the Forest Temple boss, concluding the acquisition of the Fairy Bow and the dungeon map in this remake.