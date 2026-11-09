Nintendo Switch 2 Majora's Mask Remake Leak Confirmed via Ocarina of Time DLC Files

Datamines from the Ocarina of Time remake reveal mask dialogue confirming a future Majora's Mask title on the Nintendo Switch 2, expected in 2028 with new amiibo support.

Leaked game files from the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake provide compelling evidence that a sequel title is in active development. Data miners have identified hidden dialogue files associated with a specific in-game mask that points directly to the upcoming release of a Majora's Mask remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 . This discovery shifts speculation from mere fan hope to a likely industry reality.

Datamined Evidence for Upcoming Release

The initial discovery occurred when YouTuber Austin John Plays examined the codebase of the highly acclaimed remake. He spotted a reference to a mask identified as Mask 103 , an asset that does not appear in the currently playable base game. This specific file contains unique dialogue triggers for non-playable characters when Link equips the item.

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The text within these files describes the mask using terms such as weird, distracting, and suggesting that Link looks like a monster. These specific descriptors align closely with the thematic elements of Majora's Mask , particularly the eerie and monstrous nature of the Skull Kid character. This alignment has convinced many industry observers that the mask is a direct reference to the upcoming sequel.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Amiibo Strategy

Industry analysts suggest this mask serves as a trigger for an upcoming amiibo figure. Reports indicate that a Skull Kid amiibo is scheduled for release in 2028. When scanned, this figure would theoretically unlock the Mask 103 asset, allowing players to wear it and hear the leaked dialogue lines.

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This strategy mirrors successful previous implementations by Nintendo . The integration of physical figures with digital game content creates a seamless bridge between collectibles and software experiences. It also provides a tangible reason for fans to engage with the Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem beyond the initial launch window.

Ocarina of Time Success Drives Future Plans

The momentum for this project is fueled by the critical and commercial success of the Ocarina of Time remake. Critics have awarded the title an average score of 95 out of 100, with a 100 percent recommendation rate from top critics. The game holds an ESRB rating of Everyone 10+ for animated blood and fantasy violence, appealing to a broad demographic.

Nintendo has positioned this title as a cornerstone exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2 . The developer is leveraging the massive player base attracted by the remake to justify the production costs of a sequel. The financial viability of such a high-profile remaster is now virtually guaranteed by the initial reception.

Master Quest and DLC Roadmap

Beyond the Majora's Mask reference, datamines also reveal the inclusion of Master Quest mode, which was omitted from the original base release. This additional content serves as a bridge to future expansions. Nintendo is expected to release downloadable content in the near future to extend the lifespan of the title.

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Developers at Nintendo are well-positioned to replicate the asset-sharing techniques used in the original games. The original Majora's Mask utilized assets from Ocarina of Time , a process that is far more efficient with modern rendering engines. This efficiency allows for a richer, more detailed world without prohibitive development costs.

Timeline and Release Expectations

The projected timeline for the Majora's Mask remake places its release in 2028. This date aligns with the expected launch of the companion amiibo figure. The two-year gap allows Nintendo to refine the new hardware capabilities and ensure a polished experience.

Fans of the Legend of Zelda franchise are viewing this as an inevitable step in the series. The direct narrative connection between the two titles makes a simultaneous or closely linked release strategy logical. The Ocarina of Time remake has set a new standard for retro remakes, raising expectations for the next entry in the saga.