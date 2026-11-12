Nintendo Switch 2 Majora's Mask Remake Datamined With 2027 Release Date

Datamined files reveal a Majora's Mask remake for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is in development with a planned 2027 launch.

A newly uncovered datamine has revealed significant details regarding a potential remake of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. This discovery follows the recent, highly acclaimed release of the Link's Awakening remake, which has achieved an exceptional score of 96 on Metacritic. The massive critical success of that title has sparked intense speculation among gamers and industry analysts about which other classic Nintendo 64 titles might receive similar high-quality revivals.

Metacritic Success Drives Re-Release Speculation

The Link's Awakening remake has secured its place as one of the highest-reviewed games in history, earning a rating described as Universal Acclaim. This astronomical score has positioned the game as one of the most popular titles on the original Nintendo Switch platform. The sustained high demand for the remake suggests that Nintendo is actively evaluating its library for other projects that could replicate this level of commercial and critical appeal. Fans are now closely monitoring the company for any official announcements regarding future remakes.

Also read Nintendo's Zelda Remake Revives Its 1998 Nintendo 64 Classic

Datamined Files Point To 2027 Launch Window

Internal data extracted from the Link's Awakening remake files provides concrete evidence pointing toward a Majora's Mask revival. Specific references within the code indicate a targeted release date of 2027, which aligns with Nintendo's strategy to support its next-generation hardware. The game is expected to launch alongside new Link and Zelda amiibo figures, creating a coordinated marketing push. These datamined files include references to three distinct masks, two of which are associated with the characters Link and Zelda.

Asset Sharing Accelerates Development Timeline

Nintendo has long been known for borrowing gameplay features and assets between its major franchises, a practice that significantly reduces development time. The Link's Awakening remake utilized a streamlined journal menu to make quests easier to track and simplified item toggling mechanics. These same technical foundations can be directly applied to a Majora's Mask project, allowing developers to bypass the need to build a game from the ground up. Character models, such as Skull Kid, and world aesthetics can be translated between titles with minimal modification.

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Secret Masks And Cryptic Dialogue Hints

The datamined content includes unsettling dialogue and character reactions tied to a secret third mask hidden in the game's logs. This third mask is believed to be the signature Majora's Mask itself, given the eerie nature of the associated text. The Happy Mask Salesman, a pivotal non-playable character from the original game, is referenced in the files with dialogue indicating that his face is missing something. These narrative clues provide strong support for the theory that the iconic antagonist is returning in the next remake.

Why Majora's Mask Is The Ideal Next Project

Among the two N64 titles currently in consideration, Majora's Mask stands out for its mature storytelling and intense narrative structure involving a crashing moon. The visual style of the original, characterized by its stunning storybook aesthetics, would translate effectively to the next-generation hardware. The established foundation from the Link's Awakening remake removes much of the technical burden, allowing the team to focus on preserving the unique atmosphere of Termina. Players can expect the same high level of quality and polish that was delivered in the recent awakening of Link's world.