Nintendo Switch 2 Link's Awakening remake omits the nostalgic custom name entry screen, sparking disappointment among long-time fans who valued the feature's personalization and humor.

Fans of the critically acclaimed action-adventure genre have expressed distinct disappointment regarding the latest Nintendo Switch 2 remake of Link's Awakening. The new iteration fails to include a beloved feature from the original Nintendo 64 release. This omission has sparked significant debate among the community who played the classic title.

Missing Custom Name Entry Screen

The primary grievance centers on the absence of the custom name entry screen present in the N64 original. When players started a new game in the 1998 title, they were prompted to enter a name for the protagonist. This name would then be substituted throughout the game dialogue. The feature allowed for humorous and personalized interactions that many players cherished. The new Switch 2 version defaults to the standard name Link without offering this customization option.

Also read Vasalius: Human Error Kickstarter Targets Nintendo 64 Physical Cartridge Release

Community Backlash on Reddit

Recent discussions on the official Reddit page for the series highlight this widespread sentiment. A specific post lamenting the loss of custom save names rose to the top of the subreddit. The post garnered numerous comments from users who shared similar frustrations. One user noted that this was likely the only negative aspect they found so far in the remake. Another user recalled naming their character My Dude, a feature now impossible to replicate.

Nintendo's Design Philosophy Shift

The removal of this feature aligns with Nintendo's broader design choices for the modern remake. The development team aimed to create a more immersive and mature experience. Allowing custom names could break immersion or lead to inappropriate content. Nintendo likely removed this Easter egg to maintain a consistent tone. The company has a history of refining older titles to fit contemporary standards.

Advertisement

Faithfulness vs. Modernization Balance

While the remake is largely faithful to the original, it is not a one-to-one copy. Most changes have gone unnoticed or are appreciated by fans. However, the custom name omission stands out as a notable departure. Previous re-releases on GameCube and Nintendo 3DS also included this feature. Its absence in the Switch 2 version marks a significant shift in how Nintendo handles legacy mechanics.

Future Implications for the Series

Despite the criticism, the remake remains highly regarded for its visual updates and gameplay refinements. The character of Link has evolved significantly in recent years, moving away from a silent avatar. This change reflects the series' growing narrative depth. Fans may see the custom name feature return in future projects if demand persists. For now, the community must adapt to the standardized naming convention in this new adventure.