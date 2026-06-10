Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Another Killer Exclusive: Splatoon Raiders Arrives July 23

Nintendo announces Splatoon Raiders, a third-person shooter spin-off for Switch 2, launching July 23, 2026, along with special Joy-Cons and a pre-launch Splatfest event.

Since its launch in July 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 has amassed an impressive library of exclusive titles, compelling even the most loyal Nintendo Switch owners to consider upgrading.

With enhanced features like 1080p resolution in handheld mode, support for up to 120Hz refresh rates, and 4K output when docked, the console represents a significant leap forward. Now, Nintendo has unveiled another major exclusive: Splatoon Raiders, a third-person shooter spin-off set to launch on July 23, 2026. This announcement came during a recent Nintendo Direct presentation, where fans were treated to a brief teaser, but full details will be revealed in a dedicated Raiders Direct scheduled for June 30.

The game promises to bring a fresh twist to the beloved Splatoon franchise, blending fast-paced action with adventure elements, and will support both online and local co-op multiplayer. With the original Splatoon games already celebrated for their vibrant aesthetics and innovative mechanics, Raiders aims to carve its own identity while maintaining the series' signature charm.

The handheld mode benefits from the Switch 2's improved hardware, offering smoother frame rates and sharper visuals, making it an ideal way to experience the colorful chaos on the go. When docked, players can enjoy 4K resolution, ensuring every ink splatter and movement is rendered with stunning clarity. This commitment to performance underscores Nintendo's strategy to attract both longtime fans and newcomers by showcasing the console's capabilities through exclusive software.

The success of previous Switch 2 titles like Pokopia and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has already demonstrated strong demand for innovative gameplay, and Splatoon Raiders is poised to continue that trend, especially given the franchise's established fanbase. Moreover, to celebrate the game's release, Nintendo has announced a special edition set of Joy-Con controllers featuring pastel blue and yellow stripes.

While the design is understated compared to the vibrant world of Splatoon, it offers a subtle nod to the game's aesthetic. These controllers will launch alongside the game on July 23, providing a collectible option for enthusiasts. Beyond hardware, Nintendo is bolstering the game's marketing with a series of Raiders-themed comics, available through the Nintendo Today! app in the weeks leading up to release.

Additionally, a special Splatfest event will take place from July 10 to July 12, allowing players to engage in themed competitions and build anticipation for the full game. These initiatives highlight Nintendo's comprehensive approach to promoting Splatoon Raiders, ensuring it stands out in a crowded release calendar. As the Switch 2 continues to receive high-profile exclusives, the console's value proposition becomes increasingly clear.

For those still on the fence, Splatoon Raiders might be the final push needed to upgrade, offering a unique experience that leverages the hardware's strengths while delivering the fun and creativity that define Nintendo's best work





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