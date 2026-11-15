Nintendo Switch 2 Game Downgrade Frustrates Fans

Fans express outrage over Nintendo Switch 2 remake removing manual save slots, limiting players to one slot and causing data loss anxiety.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners are encountering significant frustration regarding the save system in their latest game remake s. The new version features a bizarre downgrade compared to the original N64 title, which has left some players very disappointed. While the new remake is a fairly faithful one, it is not a one-for-one remake. There are changes, and most of these changes are good. However, other updates do not really amount to any meaningful difference, positive or negative. There are also some divisive changes, particularly to certain animations in the game. What there is hardly any of are downright bad and puzzling changes, but this is one of them.

Missing Save Slots Cause Data Warnings

Nintendo Switch 2 players expect multiple manual save options, a feature present in the original N64 version. The original N64 game gave players three manual save slots to store their progress securely. The new Nintendo Switch 2 remake only gives players one manual save slot. This limitation has caused issues for many who discovered their previous files were gone after starting new playthroughs. When you start a new playthrough, the game warns you that your previous auto-save data will be overwritten. It does not make clear that, unlike the original, you are not getting manual save slots.

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Player Workarounds and Community Outcry

There is a workaround to this problem, and it is having more than one account. This is the only way to effectively have multiple save slots for different progress files. As for why Nintendo limits players to one manual save slot, we have no idea. Players are clearly unhappy with this design choice. One top comment on a Reddit post about this matter reads, "This is my major gripe, and it would have been so easy to implement that the fact they didn't baffles me." The commenter adds that they hope the company adds multiple save slots in the future. A second fan adds that the situation is absolutely pathetic if it is true.

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Auto-Save Limitations and Series Precedent

Players can attempt a second playthrough on the same profile without losing their original save. This strategy only works if you play the second run using auto saves exclusively. This is obviously not ideal, though. Further, your auto-saves will be overwritten if you boot back into your manual save and play a bit. While this is frustrating for players, it is not a huge surprise. It is a surprise based on the original game, but this has been the design choice of Nintendo with the series for a while.

High Price and Ranking Despite Flaws

The remake is available on Nintendo Switch 2, and the Nintendo Switch 2 only for $70. Despite the technical grievances regarding save data, the game holds a strong position in the market. Right now, it is the highest-rated game of 2026. The contrast between its critical acclaim and the frustrating save system highlights the complex relationship between modern design choices and nostalgic expectations.