Nintendo Switch 2: Essential Tips to Avoid Damaging Your New Console

Learn about the Nintendo Switch 2's features and common mistakes to avoid, including warnings about incompatible accessories, permanent screen protection, and proper cleaning methods.

The Nintendo Switch 2 , launching in June 2025, is the eagerly awaited successor to Nintendo's incredibly popular hybrid console. It features a 7.9-inch LCD screen, 256GB of internal storage, and a custom NVIDIA processor, delivering a significant performance boost over the original.

The system boasts a robust library of games featuring classic Nintendo characters, ensuring endless entertainment. However, owning this console comes with responsibilities. There are several common mistakes that users might make that could lead to costly damage or even system failure. Understanding these pitfalls is essential to keep your console in top condition and avoid expensive repairs or replacements.

U.S. customers receive a limited 12-month warranty, while other regions offer similar coverage. For support, visit the Nintendo Switch 2 support page. One of the most prevalent mistakes is using incompatible peripherals. Nintendo strongly recommends using only officially licensed accessories, especially for charging.

Using third-party AC adaptors without proper wattage can damage the dock's power regulator. The dock is designed to handle a maximum of 54W output; anything higher can overload the regulator. If the dock fails, excess power may pass through to the system, causing irreversible harm. While the USB-C cable used directly with the system is generally safe, the dock's regulator is sensitive.

To stay safe, always use the dock accessories that came with the system. Another important detail: the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a permanent anti-scattering adhesive film on the screen. This is not a temporary protective layer to be removed; it is designed to prevent glass shards from spreading if the screen cracks. Removing this film compromises safety and may void your warranty.

If your screen cracks, keep the film in place and contact Nintendo support. For added protection, you can apply a third-party screen protector over the existing film. Cleaning your Switch 2 requires careful attention. Always power off the console and unplug all cables before cleaning.

Use a soft, lint-free cloth slightly dampened with water. Never pour liquid directly onto the system or submerge it. For disinfection, Nintendo recommends a consumer-grade disinfectant with up to 70% alcohol. Using stronger solutions like high-concentration isopropyl alcohol can corrode the plastic casing and damage the device.

Additionally, avoid using abrasive materials or excessive force when wiping. Following these guidelines will help maintain your console's longevity and performance. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can enjoy your Nintendo Switch 2 for years to come without unexpected issues





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