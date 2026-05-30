Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles Offer Limited‑Time Savings Before September Price Hike

The Switch 2 has become a best‑selling console despite early criticism, and Nintendo's new choose‑your‑game bundles provide modest discounts. With a $50 price increase slated for September, shoppers are urged to act now or risk higher costs.

Within a year of its launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 has surged to become one of the fastest‑selling home consoles in gaming history, despite an early wave of criticism over a thin launch lineup and a higher launch price than its predecessor.

The system has proved exceedingly profitable for Nintendo, yet the very speed of its success is creating a dilemma for consumers. Many owners of the original Switch are still hesitant to upgrade, waiting for a better price or a more compelling reason to switch. For those shoppers, the current window may represent the most advantageous moment to purchase a Switch 2 before prices climb again.

Nintendo announced a new "choose your own game" bundle in early May, expanding the limited options previously offered. The bundle lets buyers select one of three titles-Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia, or Donkey Kong Bananza-by redeeming a digital code included with the console. Priced at $499.99 USD, the package is on par with earlier bundles, but a $40 discount brings the base price down to $449.99, while each game is listed at $79.99 before tax.

Although the discount is modest, it eases the financial burden of a system that has been criticized for its steep cost. The bundle also restores a degree of consumer freedom that was missing when Nintendo was only offering the Mario Kart‑only package. A second bundle focusing exclusively on Pokémon Pokopia is available, though its distribution is currently restricted to Australia and New Zealand.

Some savvy shoppers are stretching their savings further by purchasing Nintendo eShop gift cards in bulk from retailers such as Costco, then applying the codes to the official Nintendo store to shave up to $80 off the total price. However, prospective buyers should be aware that Nintendo plans to raise the Switch 2's price by $50 USD at the start of September.

This upcoming increase makes the present discounted bundles a compelling reason to act now before the system becomes more expensive and inventory tightens. The urgency is amplified by broader market trends: competing handhelds like the Steam Deck have recently seen price spikes of up to $300, highlighting the relative modesty of Nintendo's price hike.

While the Switch 2 library is still growing after a year of availability, Nintendo promises a range of titles across all genres and software enhancements designed to justify the premium. Buying now not only secures a better deal but also positions consumers to benefit from a platform that is expected to retain its resale value as the market evolves





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Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundles Price Increase Gaming Discounts Hardware Upgrades

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