Nintendo is offering rare discounts on its first-party titles and Switch 2 bundles, including a $500 console bundle with Mario Kart and a $530 option with Switch Sports Resort. Several games are also discounted by $20.

generally drop in price quickly, Nintendo is a bit of an exception to the rule—it rarely discounts its first-party titles. But I've finally spotted a fewon official Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, Nintendo Switch 2 games, and original Switch games.

These deals will be available from the officialis not on the list, but here’s what is on offer. The original and best Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is this one, combining a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a full download of theoffers open-world racing chaos with a huge cast of characters.

Also read MicroSD Express Card Deals for Nintendo Switch 2 Storage Expansion

Whether you play split-screen or go for online multiplayer battles against up to 23 other players, this title offers the greatest replayability and fun of any Nintendo Switch 2 game. This bundle costs $500, which is a decent $50 saving. If you want something a little different, this is the other Switch 2 bundle that’s on sale.

Once again, you get a Nintendo Switch 2 system and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, but this time it’s paired with the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game. , and three new options . This bundle is available for $530, which is around $28 off the usual price.

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There are several deals on Switch 2 games at $20 off the usual price, so Black Friday is a good time to fill out your library before the holidays. These titles are all available as downloads from the Nintendo Store, but you should find the same discounts on physical copies from all the major retailers:is a senior writer for WIRED and has been testing and writing about technology for around 20 years.

You can find his previous work at Business Insider, Reviewed, TechRadar, Android Authority, USA Today, Digital Trends, and many other places. He loves all things tech, but especially