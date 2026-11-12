Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday Deal Matches Original Price

Nintendo announces a Black Friday sale bringing the Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World bundle back to its original $499 price point, undercutting rivals.

Nintendo has officially announced a significant Black Friday promotion for the Nintendo Switch 2, effectively reversing earlier price increases to restore affordability for holiday shoppers. The Japanese gaming giant confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 combined with a digital copy of Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership will return to the $499.99 price point. This promotional rate matches the console's original manufacturer's suggested retail price from earlier in the year, offering a substantial discount compared to the recent $500 hike.

Promotional Pricing Details and Timeline

The core mechanism of this deal involves a temporary reduction of the standard bundle price. The bundle, which normally retails for $549.99 following a $50 increase from its initial $499.99 MSRP, will drop by exactly $50 during the event. Nintendo confirmed that this specific pricing structure will become active on November 22. The promotion is scheduled to run through December 5, providing a two-week window for consumers to secure the hardware at the lower tier.

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For consumers who may miss the first wave or prefer a different gaming experience, Nintendo is offering an alternative package. The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle featuring Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership will be available for $529.99. This option provides a $27.98 discount from its standard $557.99 value. While the savings are less dramatic than the Mario Kart bundle, it serves as a viable secondary option for buyers seeking the console alongside a new sports title.

Competitive Market Positioning and Pricing

The strategic importance of this pricing move becomes clear when viewed against the current landscape of competing gaming hardware. The discounted Nintendo Switch 2 bundle undercuts the current retail price of the Xbox Series X with a disc drive by a significant margin of $300. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive, which carries a $649.99 MSRP, sits even higher in the market hierarchy. This pricing gap positions the Nintendo Switch 2 as a compelling financial alternative for budget-conscious gamers.

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Nintendo is also extending discounts to first-party software titles that are compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. Several specific games will see their prices drop by $20 below their standard manufacturer's suggested retail price. These software promotions are set to conclude on November 29, which is nearly one week prior to the expiration of the console bundle offer. This staggered timeline allows consumers to purchase hardware and software independently while maximizing their overall savings.

Availability Channels and Retail Partners

Access to these discounted rates is not limited to a single online portal. The console and game discounts will be available through the official Nintendo Store website, ensuring direct access for digital shoppers. In addition to online channels, the sale is active at physical retail locations, including the Nintendo New York and San Francisco stores. The company also indicated that select third-party retailers will participate in the discount event, though specific partner names were not exhaustively listed in the announcement.

The timing of this sale coincides with the release of new hardware updates and titles that enhance the value proposition of the ecosystem. The recent launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake offers a high-profile, family-friendly alternative to major upcoming releases like Grand Theft Auto 6. While $500 remains a premium investment for consumer electronics, the restoration of the original price point combined with exclusive titles makes the Nintendo Switch 2 an attractive entry into the modern gaming market during the holiday season.