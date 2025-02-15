Nintendo's Alarmo Alarm Clock is Now Available to Everyone

Nintendo has opened up purchases of its game-themed alarm clock, Alarmo, to the general public. Previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members, the alarm clock allows users to wake up and fall asleep to sounds and animations from various Nintendo titles.

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Nintendo of America announced that it's opened purchases of the game-themed alarm clock , Alarmo , to the public so anyone can snag one, with or without a Switch Online membership.

The bright red alarm clock comes with a handful of built-in themes to choose from at the start —Alarmo first went on sale back in October, but only for Nintendo Switch Online members. That changed on Friday, when the company announced, “Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo is now available on My Nintendo store, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required.”Alarmo can wake you up and put you to sleep with sounds and animations from your chosen title, and it has a motion sensor for sleep tracking (though I found the latter to be pretty useless). There’s an undeniable charm to it all; the characters will even celebrate when you finally drag yourself out of bed. The downside is that it costs $100. Still, I can’t say the idea of having a Nintendo character wake me up every morning isn’t appealing. Even if you’re not a hardcore Nintendo fan, the alarmo could be a fun way to add a little personality to your morning routine. And for those who are big into Nintendo, it’s a must-have for any fan’s bedroom. It’s a shame that the sleep tracking feature isn’t very accurate, but the other functionality makes up for it. It’s a unique and entertaining alarm clock that’s sure to bring a smile to your face





