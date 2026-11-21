Nintendo introduces the Mineru's Construct amiibo, unlocking in-game items for Tears of the Kingdom and exclusive villager access in Animal Crossing.

Nintendo has officially introduced the latest addition to its collectible figure lineup with the release of the Mineru's Construct amiibo. This physical product serves as the final dedicated release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, offering collectors a tangible piece of the franchise's expansive lore. Beyond its shelf appeal, the figure provides functional digital benefits across multiple Nintendo Switch titles.

Mineru Character Background and Design Features

Mineru is identified as one of the Sages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. According to Nintendo, she serves as the elder sister of King Rauru and assisted her brother in the historic battle against the Demon King in her capacity as the Sage of Spirit. In the present day narrative of Tears of the Kingdom, she assists the protagonist Link through the form of a Zonai construct.

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The physical figure itself is designed with articulated arms that allow users to pose Mineru in various positions. This articulation enables collectors to display the character in dynamic stances that reflect her role as a mechanical construct. The design complements other Nintendo characters on display shelves while maintaining a distinct aesthetic tied to the game's unique art style.

In-Game Digital Rewards and Compatibility

Scanning the amiibo via the NFC reader grants players random items within several compatible titles. The specific games receiving these bonuses include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Players may receive a special fabric for Link's paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom, which serves as a notable cosmetic upgrade.

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The digital rewards system is designed to enhance gameplay across multiple entries in the series. Nintendo indicates that the NFC touchpoint on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems facilitates these interactions. The random nature of the items ensures replay value, encouraging players to engage with the scanning mechanic repeatedly.

Animal Crossing Integration and Community Impact

The amiibo also delivers significant content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons following the 3.0 update. Scanning the figure allows Mineru to join the player's island as a permanent villager and neighbor. This integration is part of a broader initiative that also includes Tulin, another Sage from the Zelda series, living alongside the player.

Players utilizing the figure in Animal Crossing gain access to a range of Zelda-themed furniture items. These pieces allow for the customization of the player's home and island environment. The update has generated considerable interest among fans who wish to merge the aesthetics of both franchises in their gameplay.

Availability and Stock Considerations for Buyers

The Mineru's Construct amiibo is currently available for purchase, though inventory status on the Nintendo Store indicates it may be sold out in certain regions. Stock for the broader Zelda amiibo line fluctuates frequently, requiring buyers to monitor availability regularly. Enthusiasts are advised to check for restocks to secure items for their collections.

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This release marks a significant point in the lifecycle of Tears of the Kingdom, which was released on May 12, 2023. The game has maintained a strong presence with an OpenCritic average score of 95 out of 100 and a 97 percent critic recommendation rate. The ESRB rate it as E for Everyone 10+ due to Fantasy Violence and Mild Suggestive Themes. The developer and publisher remains Nintendo, using the Havok Engine for its gameplay mechanics.