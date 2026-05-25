Nintendo Preview: Star Fox's Comeback

This news text highlights the significant strides made by Nintendo in releasing high-quality games for its Nintendo Switch 2. From the surprise hit Pokopia and the acclaimed Yoshi & The Mysterious Book to the eagerly anticipated return of Star Fox, the company seems to be regaining momentum.

It's been nearly a year since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released, and the rollout of first-party titles from the video game giant has been a bit steadier compared to the previous year.

The most pleasant surprise came in the form of Pokopia, which received some of the highest reviews of a Pokémon game in years. Another notable game is Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. A more underrated piece of Nintendo's empire is making the biggest comeback as Star Fox, with its iconic character Fox McCloud making an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Recently, Nintendo hosted a new Direct presentation dedicated to a new Star Fox game, remaking the Nintendo 64 classic Star Fox 64 with a new visual style, a cinematic upgrade to the story, and expanded gameplay elements. The game is set to release on June 25, marking a return for a staple of the company that has been dormant since the release of Wii U's Star Fox Zero





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Nintendo Switch 2 First-Party Titles Pokopia Yoshi And The Mysterious Book Star Fox Fox Mccloud Yoshi The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct Presentation Star Fox 64

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