Sealed NES Pinball Cartridge with Mario Crossover Sells for $1,562.50 at Auction

A PSA 9.8 Nintendo Pinball cartridge sold for $1,562.50. Despite featuring Mario, the 1985 mid-production release fetched less than expected by collectors.

A sealed copy of the Nintendo Pinball cartridge for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) recently sold at auction for $1,562.50. This specific item was graded PSA 9.8 A+ by Professional Sports Authenticator and represents one of the finest preserved examples of the title in existence. The sale highlights the enduring collectibility of early video game hardware despite the final price falling short of some high-end collector expectations.

Nintendo utilized its iconic plumber, Mario, to stamp a unique identity on the classic arcade-style game. Although pinball originated as a parlor game in the 18th century, Nintendo transformed it into a digital experience for the NES. The inclusion of Mario on the cover art and within the gameplay itself marked the first official crossover between the legendary character and the pinball genre.

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This strategic move leveraged the massive popularity of the NES to introduce digital pinball mechanics to households worldwide. In fact, it introduced the concept of digital Pinball to longtime gamers and was a crucial step in the game's evolution. You can now find Pinball machines in almost any arcade, with collaborations across countless franchises, but it was Nintendo's popular plumber that gave the game its first official crossover.

The NES Pinball game features two distinct screens, with the second becoming accessible after dropping the ball. Players must guide the ball into a specific area to trigger the bonus Mario minigame. In this segment, Mario stands on a line of blue bricks, holding a white platform to catch the ball. The primary objective involves moving him left and right to prevent the ball from falling, while also managing three numbered columns that change colors.

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The second screen introduces a rescue scenario involving Pauline, who is held captive in a closed area at the top of the board. Players must match the colors of the three columns to open platforms beneath Pauline. Once the correct color sequence is achieved, the platform opens, allowing Mario to usher her safely to the exit. This minigame operates as an infinite loop, providing endless replay value for enthusiasts of the classic title.

Despite being in great condition and featuring one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, this item sold for a relatively low price of $1,562.50. With vintage Mario games going for millions, you would think this one would hit the $5,000 mark at least, but there is a good reason for that. While the game came out in 1984, this NES copy is a mid-production version that released in 1985.

It is still the same game, but first copy versions tend to be more valuable and go for significantly higher prices in the collectors market. The primary reason for this valuation is the production timeline of the copy. First copy versions generally command significantly higher prices due to their scarcity and historical significance as the initial pressings.

The sale of this NES Pinball cartridge underscores Nintendo's pivotal role in the evolution of pinball gaming. By integrating Mario into the experience, the company introduced the concept of digital pinball to a new generation of gamers. This integration remains a crucial step in the game's historical development, leading to the modern ubiquity of pinball machines in arcades and various franchise collaborations.

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The item serves as a valuable artifact for vintage video game collectors interested in the intersection of classic board games and early video game technology. Regardless of that, though, it was a great way for Nintendo to make its mark on a game that has been around since the 18th century. It stands as a great collectible for any vintage video game collector today.