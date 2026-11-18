Nintendo collaborates with Panini to release The Legend of Zelda Master Collection celebrating 40 years of the franchise with a new card set.

Nintendo has officially announced a strategic partnership with Panini to launch The Legend of Zelda Master Collection. This new trading card set is designed to celebrate 40 years of the iconic franchise. The collaboration brings together the gaming giant and the Italian collectibles brand known for sports cards.

Zelda Master Collection Details And Scope

The Legend of Zelda Master Collection will feature artwork from every mainline entry in the series history. Players can expect visual representations ranging from the original The Legend of Zelda title. The collection also includes art from recent entries like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Early leaks have revealed depictions of Link from Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess.

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Princess Zelda from Skyward Sword is also featured in the initial previews. These early images suggest a wide variety of characters will appear on the cards. The project aims to showcase the visual evolution of the franchise over four decades. Nintendo confirmed this partnership during the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct event.

Release Details And Packaging Specifications

Specific pricing and release dates for The Legend of Zelda Master Collection remain undisclosed. Neither Nintendo nor Panini have shared the exact number of cards per pack. Industry analysts suggest each box may contain 12 or 24 packs based on previous Panini products. Each pack is expected to hold approximately six cards.

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The packaging box design has been shared in promotional materials. Fans are currently awaiting further details on the cost to build a complete collection. The product represents the first card set covering the entire Zelda franchise history. Collectors view this as a unique opportunity for fans of the series.

Ocarina Of Time Remake Success And Fan Hopes

The announcement follows the success of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. This release has reignited interest in potential future Nintendo Switch 2 remakes. Fans are hoping Majora Mask and Twilight Princess receive similar treatment soon. Reports suggest Nintendo is working on additional remakes in the background.

Chris Carter from Screen Rant gave the Ocarina of Time remake a 9/10 score. He noted the game comes close to being the definitive version of the title. The remake includes additional content that enhances replay value significantly. Critics have given the game an average score of 96 out of 100 on OpenCritic.

Fan Reaction And Future Franchise Outlook

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released on November 5, 2026. The game is rated Everyone 10 plus for animated blood and fantasy violence. It remains a top-rated RPG and action adventure title for Nintendo platforms. The success of this remake supports hopes for more classic titles to be revisited.

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While the Master Collection does not feature gameplay, it complements the broader anniversary celebration. The card set allows fans to engage with the franchise visually. Interest in The Legend of Zelda remains extremely high across all demographics. The combination of new remakes and collectible products keeps the community engaged.