Nintendo and Panini announce the Legend of Zelda Master Collection trading cards. This 2027 release covers 40 years of the franchise with 21 mainline games, offering fans new collectibles.

Nintendo has announced a new collaborative product with Italian trading card company Panini, launching the Legend of Zelda Master Collection. This release serves as a commemoration of the franchise's 40th anniversary. The initiative aims to provide fans with a new way to engage with the series while bridging the gap between major game releases.

Master Collection Trading Card Details

The Legend of Zelda: Master Collection is a brand-new product created by Italian company Panini in collaboration with Nintendo. The collection brings the expansive roster of Zelda video games to the world of trading cards. It offers fans a fun new way to collect art from their favorite titles in the series through assorted character portraits, concept art, and locations.

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The entire collection spans the series' 40 years of history. It covers every single mainline game through detailed illustrations and designs. Fans can expect to see familiar faces pop up across these cards in various forms. This provides an opportunity to have collectibles of all their favorite characters from the franchise.

Game Roster and Content Scope

Twenty-one different games will be getting dedicated cards within the set. The list includes, but is not limited to, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom. This comprehensive scope ensures that collectors can find representations from across the entire timeline of the series.

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The specific games included in the Legend of Zelda: Master Collection trading card set are listed below. The roster covers both original entries and spin-offs that contribute to the wider Hyrule lore. This ensures a complete archival of the IP's visual history for enthusiasts.

Nintendo and Panini have yet to confirm a price for the individual booster packs. They also have not announced pricing for any product within the range. However, it is known that fans will get six different cards per booster pack they buy. This structure is standard for most Panini sets in the industry.

Pricing, Availability, and Future Releases

Most Panini sets typically include between 150 and 300 cards. Consumers will likely need to buy a lot of packs in order to collect them all. As with all trading cards, there is no guarantee of which ones you get per pack. Randomization remains a core mechanic of the product design.

In addition to booster packs and boxes, fans can also pick up an official binder. This binder is designed to store their Legend of Zelda: Master Collection cards. It provides a organized method for displaying the collected artwork and maintaining the condition of the items.

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Panini booster packs traditionally cost around $2. Consumers can also likely expect the price point of the Master Collection packs to be around that figure. This pricing strategy aligns with the company's existing product lines and target market expectations.

Nintendo will likely announce more details about the Legend of Zelda: Master Collection closer to its release. The official launch date is scheduled for 2027. This timeline gives the company and Panini time to finalize production and distribution logistics for the global market.