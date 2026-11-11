Nintendo Music App Releases Full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Soundtrack After Year‑Long Delay

Nintendo now offers the complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, featuring 114 tracks and four hours of music after the game's October 2025 launch.

Nintendo has finally added the full soundtrack for Pokémon Legends: Z-A to its Nintendo Music app, 12 months after the game's release on October 16, 2025. The collection includes 114 tracks, covering themes for locations such as the Prism Tower, Hotel Z, and Wild Zone, and runs for four hours and 17 minutes of music. The app now supports both mobile devices and the browser‑based system that Nintendo launched earlier this year, giving players immediate access to the game's auditory world.

How the Soundtrack Launch Works

To listen to the new tracks, users simply open the Nintendo Music app or go through the web interface, search for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and start streaming. Each track is available individually, allowing players to skip cutscene music or interstitials if they prefer. The soundtrack currently excludes music from the Mega Dimension DLC, which is slated for a future release and will likely be added to the streaming list later.

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Industry Reaction and Fan Expectations

Reddit fans have praised the soundtrack's variety, noting that day, night, and battle themes are strong starters. One reviewer highlighted the subtle jazz‑to‑80s synth transformation in Ivor's non‑battle theme, calling it a standout. A live performance recording, featuring a passionate jazz musician hired to arrange the tracks, has also circulated, showcasing the collection's highlights.

Despite the enthusiasm, many fans have criticized Nintendo's slow delivery of music libraries. It was nearly a year since Pokémon Legends: Z-A's launch before the official soundtrack became available, a delay that has sparked conversations about the company's content release cadence. The same sluggishness is apparent with Nintendo's Classics (formerly Virtual Console) line, which also drops updates in a slow, drip‑fed manner.

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Sales Milestones and Future Prospects

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has surpassed the 13 million copy sale mark as of June 2026, trailing only Arceus at 14.8 million and Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire at 14.6 million units. These figures demonstrate the franchise's strong commercial performance even for spin‑off titles. If sales continue to climb, Nintendo and Game Freak may consider additional Legends entries, although the timing of future releases remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Game Freak is preparing to advance the main series to Generation 10, a development that will likely influence the design and narrative of any subsequent Legends games. The upcoming mainline game is expected to build on the mechanics and world‑building established in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

In summary, Nintendo's addition of the full Pokémon Legends: Z-A soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app marks an important step for fans eager to revisit the game's music. However, the delayed release highlights ongoing challenges in content rollout for the company, prompting calls for faster updates across its libraries.