Nintendo Music App Adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds to its Nintendo Music app, providing music enthusiasts with access to the entire soundtrack. The game, originally released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, has remained a favorite among fans, and its soundtrack now offers a nostalgic touch to fans who have long awaited its re-release.

Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds to its Nintendo Music app, providing music enthusiasts with access to the entire soundtrack, including over 100 tracks spanning around 2 hours of runtime.

This addition marks the first official news in relation to the long-running series since the announcement of a Legend of Zelda movie. The game, originally released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, has remained a favorite among fans, and its soundtrack now offers a nostalgic touch to fans who have long awaited its re-release.

However, despite the anniversary year, no new games have been officially announced by Nintendo yet, leaving fans hoping for a remaster or remake to be released on the upcoming Switch 2





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nintendo Music App The Legend Of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Soundtrack Stuck On 3DS Fans Hope For Switch 2 Remaster Or Remake No New Games Officially Announced Nintendo Music App

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEGO and Nintendo continue their collaboration with Donkey Kong themeLEGO and Nintendo have a history of successful collaborations, with themes including Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon. This time, fans of both Nintendo and LEGO can look forward to the release of a Donkey Kong theme. The teased set design uses a barrel that evokes the pixelated graphics of Donkey Kong's arcade origins.

Read more »

American Music AwardsAmerican Music Awards breaking news and the latest updates about American Music Awards at Deadline Hollywood.

Read more »

Universal Music Group, Spotify Events Reveal AI Music Tools, Deepfake LegislationA significant event unfolded during the Greater Together LA summit, where Sir Lucian Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, discussed the upcoming AI-powered tool that would empower fans to create AI models and remixes of songs from participating artists. The same day, Spotify presented their new deal with UMG, marking a partnership to create artist-first AI music tools with opt-in participation from artists and rightsholders.

Read more »

Nintendo Adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) to Nintendo MusicNintendo has released The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) on Nintendo Music, an app for Nintendo Switch Online members. This game, a 3DS exclusive for years, received critical acclaim and was met with praise for its soundtrack. The app offers users an opportunity to download and create playlists of various Nintendo soundtracks and updates its music library periodically.

Read more »