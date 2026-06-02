Nintendo Music Adds CarPlay and Android Auto Support for In-Car Listening

Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Music app with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing subscribers to play game soundtracks through their car's infotainment system. The feature requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription and offers hands-free control via voice commands.

Nintendo Music , the dedicated streaming app for Nintendo game soundtracks, has received a significant update that brings compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto . This new feature allows users to access their favorite chiptunes and orchestral scores directly from their car's infotainment system, turning every drive into a nostalgic gaming experience.

As of February 2025, the app is available on iOS, Android, and web browsers, but the in-car integration is a game-changer for fans who want to listen to tracks like the Mario Kart series Rainbow Road or the haunting melodies of The Legend of Zelda while on the road. The app requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which costs $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year for individual memberships.

With over 40 game soundtracks already available, including classics from Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon, Nintendo Music offers a curated library that grows monthly. The CarPlay and Android Auto support means you can browse and play songs using your vehicle's touchscreen or steering wheel controls, making it safer to enjoy music without handling your phone.

To get started with the feature, you first need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and the latest version of the Nintendo Music app installed on your smartphone. Once you have that, connecting to your car is straightforward. For Apple CarPlay, ensure Siri is enabled on your iPhone, then plug your phone into the car via USB or connect wirelessly. The first time you connect, your car will prompt you to enable CarPlay.

After accepting, the app appears on your car's display alongside other CarPlay-compatible apps. For wireless connections, enable Bluetooth on your phone and navigate to your car's infotainment settings under Smartphone Projection or Device Connection. Pair your phone by selecting Connect New Device and following the prompts. Android Auto follows a similar process: connect via USB for automatic detection, or use Bluetooth for wireless pairing.

On Android, you may need to press and hold your steering wheel's voice command button to initiate the pairing menu. Once paired, the Nintendo Music interface mirrors your phone screen, allowing you to scroll through playlists or search for songs using the built-in voice assistant. Nintendo recommends that drivers set up playlists before hitting the road, since video game tracks are typically short, averaging around two minutes in length.

The app includes a My Mix feature that automatically generates playlists based on your recent listening history, which can be a convenient option for commutes. Additionally, voice commands are supported on both CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can say something like Play the Legend of Zelda soundtrack without taking your hands off the wheel. This hands-free functionality aligns with safe driving practices and minimizes distraction.

The update also includes a web browser version and tablet support, but the in-car integration is the highlight for mobile users. Whether you are driving through a city at night or cruising on a highway, having the iconic sounds of Nintendo at your fingertips enhances the journey. The app does not allow downloads for offline playback, so an internet connection is necessary, but most modern cars with CarPlay or Android Auto offer Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

Overall, this update cements Nintendo Music as a must-have for fans who want their gaming nostalgia to accompany them everywhere, even in the driver's seat





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