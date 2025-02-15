Nintendo Makes Alarmo Alarm Clock Available to the Public

Nintendo's motion-controlled alarm clock, Alarmo, will be available for purchase at select retailers starting this March. Previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the $99 device opens to the wider market.

Nintendo continues its streak of announcements that aren't the next Switch, revealing today that its motion-controlled alarm clock , Alarmo , will be available at select retailers starting this March. This opens up the $99 device to the general public, as it was previously only accessible to those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Alarmo launched late last year with the ability to be turned off simply by getting up, though this functionality proved less useful in shared beds.

It also boasts a library of sounds and themes based on Nintendo properties, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through a recent update. This news coincides with widespread anticipation for Nintendo's next console reveal, rumored to take place on January 16th. This follows a flurry of other announcements from the company in recent months, including a Lego Game Boy, a planned museum, a new music service, and a test for a mysterious MMO





