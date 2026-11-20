Nintendo announces an exclusive invite-only purchasing system for new Legend of Zelda merchandise to combat scalping and manage high demand from fans.

Nintendo has officially implemented a restrictive, invite-only purchasing system for new Legend of Zelda merchandise following overwhelming demand that depleted initial inventory. This strategic shift targets two specific collectibles tied to the franchise's 40th anniversary: the playable Ocarina and the Electric Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2. The move aims to ensure genuine fans can acquire these items rather than resellers who have dominated previous launches.

Inventory Shortages Trigger New Purchase Protocols

The necessity for this new distribution model arose from the rapid sell-out of early anniversary merchandise. The special Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller vanished from stock in the United States and Australia almost immediately after pre-orders opened. Resale markets quickly filled with listings at significantly inflated prices as scalpers capitalized on the shortage.

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Nintendo acknowledged the supply chain failure, with Bill van Zyll, Vice President and General Manager for Latin America, apologizing for the shortage. He stated that the company was genuinely caught by surprise by the intensity of the response. Although Nintendo is working to replenish stock for the initial wave of items, customers must wait for further updates before new inventory arrives.

Requirements For Ocarina Merchandise Eligibility

According to a Nintendo announcement on November 20, the new Ocarina items will be sold exclusively through an invitation process on the Nintendo Store. This protocol applies to customers in the United Kingdom and eligible European regions. To be considered for an invitation, potential buyers must meet five specific requirements set by the company.

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Meeting these criteria does not guarantee a purchase, but it renders the customer eligible for a random selection process. Selected individuals will receive an email containing a unique store link when the products become available. Each invited customer is permitted to buy only one of each Ocarina variant during this limited window.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not mandatory for participation. However, members who hold an active subscription will receive free delivery on their orders. This incentive is designed to encourage subscription usage while keeping the core purchase process accessible to non-subscribers who meet the primary eligibility rules.

Regional Restrictions And Pricing Details

The eligibility criteria specifically apply to Nintendo Accounts registered in Europe, excluding Norway, Russia, and South Africa. Customers in the United States already had an opportunity to preorder HORI's Electric Ocarina of Time through the Nintendo Store in September for $49.99. Japan and Australia previously handled their own independent listings for the playable Ocarina.

The playable Ocarina is priced at £29.99 and includes a wrist strap and sheet music. The Electric Ocarina of Time costs £41.99 and comes with a dedicated stand. Both devices function by playing tunes into the built-in microphone of the Nintendo Switch 2 console to interact with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time game.

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Combating Resale Markets And Future Plans

Nintendo has not officially labeled the new invite-only system an anti-scalping measure. However, the restrictions are clearly intended to make it significantly harder for resellers to buy up entire batches of stock. This approach applies only to these two specific products in the UK and eligible European regions at this time.

Nintendo has not revealed any intention to use this same restrictive approach for other Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary items. The company is currently focusing on managing the distribution of these specific musical collectibles while working to restore normal inventory levels for previous high-demand items.