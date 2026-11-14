Nintendo Switch 2 Ocarina of Time Remake Tops 2026 Charts as Wind Waker Merchandise Launches

A new Legend of Zelda Wind Waker ceramic mug and bowl set is available for pre-order from Fansite.be, bringing the Great Sea to your table during the franchise's 40th anniversary year.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has solidified its position as the highest-rated video game of 2026 on Google Discover. This critical acclaim comes just as the franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary with renewed global attention. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the title has reinvigorated interest in the series across all demographics.

While Nintendo has not yet confirmed any additional remakes beyond this release, the studio is actively leveraging the anniversary to engage collectors. Fans can now pre-order a unique breakfast set inspired by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. This merchandise arrives during the twilight months of the year to coincide with the festive season.

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The Wind Waker breakfast set is priced at €24.99, which converts to approximately $28.00. This affordable price point makes it an accessible entry for fans looking to expand their collection. Pre-orders are currently open through the official retailer website, allowing customers to secure units before the holiday rush begins.

Shipping logistics vary by region, with specific benefits for customers in Western Europe. Residents of Belgium and the Netherlands can receive free shipping if their orders exceed €50. Customers located in other countries will likely face additional shipping fees calculated at checkout.

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The design of the set captures the distinct visual identity of the 2002 entry in the series. Ceramic pieces feature a striking blue color scheme with yellow accents that reference the stylized art direction. The set prominently displays the Wind Waker symbol and the full Legend of Zelda title for immediate brand recognition.

Beyond the logos, the manufacturer included detailed diagrams of Link and Zelda on the ceramic surfaces. This artistic choice allows fans to appreciate character designs while using the items daily. The aesthetic aims to bring a touch of Hyrule into morning routines, transforming mundane meals into themed experiences.

This merchandise release highlights the broader impact of the Nintendo Switch 2 era on consumer spending. Nostalgia for older titles remains a powerful driver alongside new hardware releases. The breakfast set serves as a complementary product for players engaging with the Ocarina of Time Remake.

Manufacturers describe the experience as sailing across the Great Sea with Link. The set includes a mug and a spacious bowl suitable for groups of two people. This social aspect aligns with local co-op multiplayer features found in many Zelda games.

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Orders placed now are scheduled to begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2026. This timeline aligns perfectly with the holiday shopping period for gift-giving. The delay allows for manufacturing and logistics to ensure products reach customers in pristine condition.

For those unable to wait for physical merchandise, the digital experience remains the primary focus. The Ocarina of Time Remake continues to receive positive reception on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. The breakfast set offers a tangible extension of that digital enjoyment for dedicated fans.