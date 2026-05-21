Nintendo Exclusive SNES Game Returns as Remake

Developer Sunsoft and publisher Gravity Games Arise are releasing a modern remake of an SNES exclusive game. The original was only released in Japan and received mixed reviews, but it is the first time it will be available in the West. The remake will support multiple languages and include online multiplayer, with up to eight players, and can be played on both Nintendo and PC consoles.

An SNES exclusive game released in 1994 has been announced as a 'modern remake' that will be exclusive to Nintendo consoles only. The original game was not released outside of Japan, and many Western Nintendo fans were unaware of its existence.

The original game received decent reviews but is unknown to the majority of Western fans. The remake will support multiple languages and include online multiplayer, with up to eight players. The developer, Sunsoft, has teamed up with Gravity Games Arise, a Japanese publisher not known for releases outside of Japan, to release the remake on September 3. No information about the Nintendo Switch 2 version has been revealed yet





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Nintendo SNES Exclusive Game Remake Consoles Multiplayer Languages

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