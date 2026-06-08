Nintendo Direct confirmed for June 9 2026 with nearly hour long show and Treehouse Live follow up

Nintendo announces a June 9 2026 Direct that will run about fifty minutes and be followed by a ninety five minute Treehouse Live broadcast. Leaks hint at a possible Ocarina of Time remake, new Fire Emblem, Pokemon Winds and Waves and a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey among other first and third party titles.

After a series of alleged leaks and persistent rumors Nintendo has officially confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct will be streamed in early June 2026.

The announcement was posted on the official Nintendo of America account on X, where the company shared the exact start time, date and a brief outline of the event schedule. The presentation is slated to begin at seven a m Pacific time, which is ten a m Eastern time, on Tuesday June 9 2026 and will run for roughly fifty minutes.

Following the main showcase a ninety five minute segment called Nintendo Treehouse Live will continue the programming, offering deeper looks at upcoming titles and developer interviews. The link to the livestream is already active on YouTube, though viewers will need to wait a little over twenty three hours before the feed becomes publicly available.

In addition to the YouTube broadcast the showcase can be streamed through the Nintendo Today app, providing another convenient way for fans to watch the event on mobile devices





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Nintendo Direct Nintendo Treehouse Live Ocarina Of Time Remake Fire Emblem Pokemon Winds And Waves

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