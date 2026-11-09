Nintendo Confirms No Immediate Wilds Era Sequels While New Tears of Kingdom Statue Announced

Nintendo states no immediate plans for a new Wilds era game, though a new FIGURIZMα Link statue is re-released. Details on pricing and Japan launch date included.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the company has no immediate plans to develop another title set within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild era, despite the massive commercial success of recent entries. This strategic pause follows the meteoric rise of the original Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, which pushed the franchise to unprecedented financial heights. Executive leadership indicated that the studio will only return to this specific artistic direction if a future project truly aligns with their creative vision, rather than producing a sequel simply to capitalize on existing popularity.

Nintendo Strategy for Zelda Franchise Future

Despite the silence on a direct sequel to Tears of the Kingdom, fans are not without merchandise, as a new statue of Link from the game is scheduled for release. This announcement comes at a time when the future of the series remains ambiguous, with possibilities ranging from a third entry in the current open-world lineage to a return to classic linear gameplay structures. The recent remake of Ocarina of Time has been viewed by many industry observers as a potential signpost toward a more traditional Zelda experience, contrasting with the experimental nature of the Wilds era.

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FIGURIZM Alpha Statue Re-Release Details

The newly announced merchandise is a re-release of the FIGURIZM Alpha Link figure, originally designed for Sega Plaza crane games in Japan during 2024. The statue replicates the specific appearance of Link from the game's official box art, depicting the protagonist kneeling on a fragment of the floating sky islands with the Master Sword strapped to his back. The original 2024 iteration was a limited Japanese prize, unavailable through standard retail channels outside of the country, which significantly restricted its global availability at the time of its initial launch.

Statue Specifications and Pricing Information

Measuring approximately four by nine inches, the FIGURIZM Alpha figure was initially pre-ordered in Japan in 2024 for roughly 2,980 yen, which equated to about $18 at the time. The re-release is scheduled to arrive in Japanese retail stores on December 4, 2026. While the official international price has not been disclosed, analysts expect the cost to remain close to the original 2,980 yen benchmark if distributed through standard import channels. However, the scarcity of the original release has driven secondary market prices as high as $50 for unused units.

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Global Availability and Market Implications

International fans outside of Japan are unlikely to see an official retail release of this specific figure, mirroring the distribution strategy of the 2024 original. Consequently, collectors in North America and Europe will likely need to rely on secondhand marketplaces and resellers to acquire a copy. This limited availability is part of a broader wave of Legend of Zelda 40th-anniversary merchandise, although this particular statue was not explicitly designed as a commemorative item for the anniversary celebrations, but rather as a standalone character piece.

Related Merchandise and Future Releases

Alongside the original Link statue, the 2024 Sega Plaza exclusive line also included plush toys of varying sizes for Link, Zelda, and a Korok, all of which were similarly restricted to crane game prizes. While this specific statue remains largely inaccessible to non-Japanese buyers without resorting to the secondary market, Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of high-quality collectibles. Additional Legend of Zelda statues are expected to release in the near future, offering more accessible options for fans who wish to display characters from the Wilds era in their collections.