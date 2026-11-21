Dark Horse and Nintendo announce Secrets of the Zonai Hero's Edition for March 2027, marking the definitive end of the Legend of Zelda Wilds era that began in 2017.

Nintendo and publisher Dark Horse have announced the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Secrets of the Zonai (Hero's Edition), a comprehensive art book set to arrive in late March or early April 2027. This upcoming publication serves as a significant cultural milestone, widely interpreted as the official capstone to the Wilds era of the franchise, which began with the release of Breath of the Wild nearly a decade ago. The release signals a definitive transition point for one of the most successful gaming series in history, concluding a specific chapter that redefined open-world design.

Comprehensive Content of the Upcoming Art Publication

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Secrets of the Zonai (Hero's Edition) is a massive volume comprising almost 500 pages, designed to offer an exhaustive look at the development and lore of the game. The book includes over 50 pages of official illustrations, character art, and promotional images that highlight the visual evolution of the franchise. It features 300 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches, notes, rough designs, concept art, and recollections that provide an exclusive window into the creative process at Nintendo. Additionally, over 80 pages are dedicated to the founding of the Kingdom of Hyrule, offering new insights into the Zonai civilization that lead directly up to the events seen in Tears of the Kingdom.

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The Hero's Edition is packaged with several exclusive physical items to enhance the collector's experience. It arrives in a green slipcase that visually invokes the attire Link has worn in almost every game since the original The Legend of Zelda on the NES. The package includes an exclusive cover, a cloth map of the Depths, an art print of Link and the Sages, and a replica of the Secret Stone of Time. These physical components are designed to appeal to long-time fans who value tangible memorabilia alongside the digital gaming experiences. The book also features interviews with the game's Producer Eiji Aonuma, Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and Art Director Satoru Takizawa, providing direct commentary from the creative leadership.

Pricing Strategies and Preorder Availability Options

Dark Horse Direct and major retailers like Amazon are currently accepting preorders for both the Hero's Edition and the standard version of the book. The Hero's Edition carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $119.99, reflecting its extensive content and exclusive physical bonuses. The standard edition, which includes only the book itself without the additional merchandise, is available for a lower price point of $59.99. This dual-tier pricing strategy aims to cater to both casual fans interested in the artistic insights and dedicated collectors seeking premium physical goods.

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The release date is currently scheduled for March 30, 2027. However, Dark Horse Direct has issued a prediction that the physical arrival of the books may occur sometime in April 2027 due to potential shipping delays. This timeframe allows fans to anticipate the release well in advance, aligning it with the ongoing popularity of the Wilds era games. The availability of preorders indicates strong market confidence in the enduring appeal of the Zelda brand and its associated media.

End of an Era for the Breath of the Wild Successor

The announcement of this art book marks a significant transition for the franchise, as it appears to be the final major release dedicated to the Wilds era. This era, ignited by Breath of the Wild in 2017, has lasted nearly a decade and established a new standard for open-world games. While Tears of the Kingdom was not as groundbreaking as its predecessor, it achieved massive commercial and critical success, cementing its place in gaming history. The release of Secrets of the Zonai serves as a celebration of this period, offering fans a way to commemorate the end of this specific chapter in the series.

Tears of the Kingdom was originally released on May 12, 2023, and has received top critic average scores of 95 out of 100 on OpenCritic, with a 97% recommendation rate. The game is rated E for Everyone 10+ for Fantasy Violence and Mild Suggestive Themes by the ESRB. Developed using the Havok engine by Nintendo, it remains a cornerstone of the franchise's modern identity. The art book provides a retrospective look at the Zonai, a civilization that played a crucial role in the narrative of the sequel, thereby preserving the lore for future generations of players.