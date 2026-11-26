Nintendo confirmed new Ocarina of Time amiibo featuring Child Link and Zelda. These figures unlock exclusive N64 model masks for players on Switch 2 in 2027.

Nintendo has officially announced two new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo figures that will introduce exclusive in-game masks for players. These collectible items were revealed via the company's official X account, showcasing detailed physical figures of Child Link and Zelda. The announcement serves as the first confirmed post-launch content update for the recently released remake, offering a new way for fans to engage with the title beyond the base game experience.

New Ocarina of Time Amiibo Figures Revealed

The newly announced amiibo feature two distinct characters from the classic RPG. One figure depicts Child Link sitting down while holding the fairy Navi in one hand. The second figure shows Zelda sitting on a stone wall while playing her ocarina. Nintendo stated that tapping either of these figures against a Nintendo Switch 2 console or its compatible controller will unlock a specific wearable mask for the player character Link.

Also read Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Receives Free Update 1.1.2 to Fix Game Breaking Bug

These masks allow players to alter the visual appearance of their avatar, providing a nostalgic aesthetic change. The specific designs are drawn directly from the original Nintendo 64 version of the game. This approach allows both long-time collectors and newcomers to the franchise to interact with the game using the iconic visual style of the 1998 original release.

N64 Model Masks and Gameplay Impact

The specific masks unlocked by these amiibo are direct visual references to the N64 era. The Child Link amiibo unlocks a mask that replicates the face of Link from the original N64 Ocarina of Time model. Similarly, the Zelda amiibo unlocks a mask featuring the face of the original N64 version of the princess.

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This release comes shortly after a major update for the remake and follows speculation about further expansions. While some fans have suspected a Majora's Mask remake is in development due to previous leaks, these new masks offer an immediate way to access legacy content. The integration of these specific N64 faces allows players to experience the game with a retro aesthetic that differs from the updated graphics of the remake.

Release Timeline and Collector Details

Nintendo has not confirmed a specific launch date for these amiibo at this time. The company is currently targeting a release window in 2027. However, the possibility of an earlier launch in the next few months remains open, though it is also possible the items will not appear until mid-next year. Social media posts on platforms like Reddit have already shown physical units, highlighting their high level of detail and craftsmanship.

The price for the individual figures has not been officially disclosed. Industry standards suggest an average cost of around $17 for separate amiibo purchases. This post-launch support adds value to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which holds a 9/10 rating with a 96/100 average from critics. The game was released on November 5, 2026, for the Nintendo Switch 2 platform and carries an ESRB Everyone 10+ rating.

Future Content and Fan Reactions

Players are hopeful that these amiibo represent the beginning of broader post-launch support for the title. There is strong demand for additional content, including the long-awaited Master Quest DLC and potentially more masks. The release of these figures is viewed as positive news for collectors and fans who want to extend their engagement with Hyrule.

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While some may view amiibo as supplementary rather than essential, they provide a unique method for interacting with the remake. For new players, the game offers a massive adventure in Hyrule that has been praised as a potential Game of the Year contender. For veterans, these figures offer a tangible connection to the history of the franchise and the original 1998 release.