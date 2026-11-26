Nintendo confirms the Master Collection trading cards with Panini, celebrating the franchise's 40 years. Details on pricing and card count remain undisclosed.

Nintendo has officially confirmed the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda Master Collection, a special trading card set developed in partnership with Italian collector card company Panini. This extensive project serves as a major retrospective celebration of the franchise's extensive history, coinciding with the series' upcoming 40th anniversary.

Master Collection Partnership Details

The Master Collection represents a significant collaborative effort between Nintendo and Panini, a firm most widely recognized for its globally popular World Cup sticker collections and various football-themed trading products. By joining forces, these two major entities are producing a high-quality set of collectible cards that aim to capture the essence of the beloved video game franchise for fans and collectors worldwide.

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Nintendo first revealed the existence of this unique product line during the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct stream held in September of last year. The initial reveal featured early glimpses of specific character artwork, including Link from Tears of the Kingdom released in 2023, Princess Zelda from Skyward Sword released in 2011, and a general scenic depiction from the seminal 1998 title Ocarina of Time.

Comprehensive Game References Included

The card set draws artistic inspiration from every mainline single-player game within The Legend of Zelda series, featuring detailed illustrations of major characters and iconic locations from across the franchise's long development history. The complete roster of games referenced in the collection includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

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Further entries in the comprehensive list cover The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures. The collection also extends to The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, and The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks.

The retroactive scope continues with titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Spin-off titles like Hyrule Warriors, Hyrule Warriors Legends for the 3DS, Cadence of Hyrule, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity are also part of the broader celebration.

Collector Focus And Future Announcements

Despite the initial announcement, Nintendo and Panini have maintained relative quiet regarding the physical specifics of the product, with no official details provided on the total number of cards in the set. Consumers are still awaiting crucial information regarding the final cost of the products and the specific retail formats in which they will be sold.

These items are produced strictly as traditional trading cards intended for collectors rather than participants in gameplay, meaning they do not offer any interactive mechanics or digital integration. Interest in The Legend of Zelda franchise remains exceptionally high as fans await the arrival of the first feature film in franchise history scheduled for release in April next year.

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Looking further ahead, the next mainline game in the single-player series is also expected to receive an official announcement from Nintendo next year, provided development continues according to current schedules. The franchise continues to follow the adventures of Link and Princess Zelda as they protect Hyrule from Ganon, maintaining its legacy of action, adventure, and puzzle-solving centered around the Triforce.