Nintendo and Panini Launch The Legend of Zelda Master Collection for 40th Anniversary

Nintendo partners with Panini to release a premium trading card set celebrating four decades of The Legend of Zelda. This new collection features exclusive artwork from every mainline entry in the beloved franchise.

The video game industry is currently abuzz with renewed excitement surrounding classic titles, driven largely by the immediate commercial success of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake on the Nintendo Switch 2. Released just days ago, this remastered version has already secured its position as the highest-rated game of 2026, sparking intense speculation among the fanbase regarding future remake projects. Many enthusiasts are now questioning whether iconic entries such as The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess will receive similar high-definition treatment from the developer.

Nintendo Expands Franchise Celebrations

While Nintendo executives have hinted at an openness to developing more remakes in the future, no concrete announcements have been made regarding specific titles beyond the current spotlight. Instead of focusing solely on software re-releases, Nintendo is channeling its celebratory energy into a major physical product launch tied directly to the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise. This strategic pivot highlights the company's commitment to honoring its history through diverse media formats that engage collectors and long-time fans alike.

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The primary vehicle for this celebration is a collaboration with Italian collectibles manufacturer Panini, resulting in The Legend of Zelda: Master Collection. This trading card set is designed to encapsulate forty years of gaming history, featuring stunning, never-before-seen artwork from every mainline entry in the series. The collection spans the entire chronological range of the brand, starting from the very first The Legend of Zelda released in 1986 and extending through recent titles like Tears of the Kingdom and Echoes of Wisdom.

Premium Card Set Details Revealed

Early sample cards unveiled by the companies provide a glimpse into the artistic quality of the upcoming release. These samples include depictions of Link from Tears of the Kingdom (2023), Princess Zelda from Skyward Sword (2011), and a highly detailed scene from Ocarina of Time (1998). The visual presentation aims to capture the essence of each era, offering a tangible connection to the memories associated with these landmark games. Panini, known for producing high-quality sports cards and World Cup sticker collections, brings its reputation for polished production values to this unique gaming tribute.

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The packaging itself has also been revealed, showcasing two distinct design options that reflect the prestige of the anniversary. One box features a white and gold color scheme adorned with various depictions of Link from across the past four decades, set against etchings of the iconic Hyrule map. An alternative design utilizes a black and gold aesthetic, maintaining the same thematic elements but offering a different visual tone for collectors who prefer darker palettes. Both designs emphasize the longevity and cultural impact of the franchise.

Collector Expectations and Future Releases

Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, several key details about The Legend of Zelda: Master Collection remain undisclosed at this time. Consumers are still waiting for information regarding the exact release date, retail price, the total number of cards included in each box, and the specific distribution channels where customers will be able to purchase the sets. Industry observers anticipate that, based on Panini's previous card collections, each box will likely contain either 12 or 24 packs, with each pack holding approximately six cards.

This trading card initiative represents a significant addition to the broader 40th-anniversary celebrations, which were initially highlighted during the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct showcase back in September. As fans continue to celebrate four decades of adventure in Hyrule, this collection offers a stylish way to honor characters like Link and Princess Zelda. Further updates regarding availability and pricing are expected to emerge in the coming months as Nintendo and Panini prepare for the official launch.