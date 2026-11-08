Nintendo and FIGURIZMa Release New Legend of Zelda Merchandise for 2026

Nintendo and FIGURIZMa launch new Link figures and Tears of the Kingdom plushes in Japan. See details on availability, pricing, and release dates for Zelda fans in 2026.

Nintendo and FIGURIZMa have officially announced the release of new merchandise celebrating the open-world era of The Legend of Zelda. This includes a new SEGA Original FIGURIZMA Link figure and the return of plush dolls from Tears of the Kingdom. These items arrive as the franchise continues to celebrate its recent successes.

The new Link figure is scheduled to arrive in Japan on December 4, 2026. Prior to this, plushes of Link, Zelda, and a Korok returned to Japanese stores on November 6, 2026. These releases mark a significant expansion of official merchandise options for fans of the series.

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FIGURIZMa Link Figure Specifications

The SEGA Original FIGURIZMA Link figure measures 10 cm by 23 cm. This size is approximately equivalent to 4 inches by 9 inches in imperial measurements. The figure depicts Link in his iconic pose from Tears of the Kingdom. It also features his specific attire from that game and the Master Sword strapped to his back.

This specific figure was briefly available back in 2024 as a special prize from SEGA systems in Japan. It is now being produced again for a wider audience. While the current release is limited to Japan, industry observers expect a worldwide release soon. The figure captures the detailed aesthetic that defined the Wilds era of the franchise.

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Pricing and Market Context

There is currently no official word on the retail price for the FIGURIZMa Link figure. However, market comparisons suggest a specific price range. The SEGA Original FIGURIZMA Link figure from 2024 sold on eBay and other auction sites for between $30 and $50. A similar price point is expected for this new release.

For context, upcoming 6-inch figures from Hasbro have an MSRP of $27.99. A Link statue from Tears of the Kingdom by First 4 Figures usually sells for around $90. These comparisons help establish the value of the FIGURIZMa release. The pricing reflects the premium nature of official Nintendo collectibles.

Zelda Franchise Celebrations

This merchandise drop aligns with broader celebrations of The Legend of Zelda franchise. The series turned 40 this year, yet commemorative items have been surprisingly few. The new figures and plushes provide a way for fans to celebrate the Wilds era specifically. The franchise remains a benchmark for open-world games and player immersion.

Breath of the Wild launched on March 3, 2017, and garnered critical acclaim. It was a huge success for Nintendo and the Switch console. Tears of the Kingdom followed as a direct sequel, also receiving high praise. Many fans consider this duology to be the best the series has to offer. The merchandise honors this specific period of gaming history.

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Availability and Platform Details

For fans unable to visit Japan, the merchandise may not be immediately accessible. However, the games themselves are widely available. Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The Ocarina of Time remake has also recently launched on Switch 2.

Most fans are currently engaging with the new Ocarina of Time remake. However, the availability of the older titles allows for revisiting the Wilds era. The combination of new hardware and classic titles ensures continued engagement. The merchandise serves as a tangible extension of this digital experience.